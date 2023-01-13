Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 13) And Saturday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
Boys Basketball
Woodsville 67, Mascenic 39
Groveton 51, Newmarket 46
Colebrook 60, Sunapee 42
Littleton 76, Epping 54
Pittsfield 29, Lisbon 15
St. J at South Burlington, ppd. TBD
Lyndon at Montpelier, ppd. to Jan. 30
Spaulding at Lake Region, ppd. TBD
Hazen at Randolph, ppd. TBD
Oxbow at Blue Mountain, ppd. TBD
Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, ppd. TBD
Girls Basketball
Woodsville 53, Mascenic 15
Groveton 38, Newmarket 33
Colebrook 56, Sunapee 35
Littleton 56, Epping 30
Lisbon 32, Pittsfield 22
Danville at Winooski, ppd. TBD
BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, ppd. TBD
White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, ppd. TBD
Wrestling
St. J at Essex Classic, All Day
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon 81, SUNY Delhi 22
Men’s Hoops
SUNY Delhi 84, Lyndon 71
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Addison Hadlock delivered 20 points, Lauryn Corrigan hit five 3s and finished with 17 points and JuJu Bromley had 11 points and played a strong all-around game as Littleton roughed up southern-foe Epping 56-30.
Kaitlyn Clark turned in 16 points, 10 steals and six assists and Meredith Barnes recorded nine steals to lead Lisbon to its first win of the season, 32-22 over Pittsfield.
Delaney Whiting (14) and Marissa Kenison teamed up for 27 points as Groveton survived Newmarket 38-33.
Kayden Hoskins hit five 3s and tallied 26 points while Carmichael Lopez added 17 points as Littleton pushed its unbeaten start to 10 games with a 76-54 thumping of Epping.
Cam Davidson (25 points) and Landon Kingsbury (20 points) led the charge during Woodsville’s 67-39 handling of Mascenic.
Ariana Lord tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals, Emma McKeage scored 15 points and Shyanna Fuller hauled in 10 rebounds, seven on the offensive glass, as Colebrook toppled Sunapee 56-35.
Ashton Kenison fired in 20 points and Kaden Cloutier registered 14 points, six assists and five boards in Groveton’s come-from-behind, 51-46 win over Newmarket.
Eliza Wagstaff netted 16 points, Paige Royer scored 14 and Makayla Walker added 10 as Woodsville blew past Mascenic 53-15.
Kolten Dowse connected on five threes en route to his game-high 25 points as Colebrook cruised by Sunapee 60-42.
——
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
Boys Basketball
North Country at Milton, 11:30
Danville at Proctor, ppd. TBD
Girls Basketball
Oxbow at Lyndon, 12:30
North Country at Mt. Abraham, 12:30
Boys Hockey
St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30
Lyndon at Harwood, 3:30
Girls Hockey
Middlebury at Kingdom Blades, 3
Wrestling
St. J, White Mountains at Winnisquam Tournament, All Day
Nordic Skiing
Lyndon at St. J, All Day
Indoor Track
St. J at Northeast Invitational, All Day
St. J at East Coast Invitational, All Day
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon at SUNY Cobleskill, 1
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at SUNY Cobleskill, 3
