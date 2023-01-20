Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 20) And Saturday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
Boys Basketball
St. J 53, Mt. Mansfield 49
Lyndon 63, Peoples 61
North Country 56, Missisquoi 41
U-32 49, Lake Region 39
Hazen 63, Harwood 43
Blue Mountain 73, Twinfield 57
Groveton 62, Colebrook 36
Littleton 86, Profile 81, OT
Pittsburg-Canaan 50, Lisbon 15
Girls Basketball
Groveton 47, Colebrook 45
Littleton 54, Profile 35
Pittsburg-Canaan 44, Lisbon 17
Alpine Skiing
Littleton, Profile at Loon Mountain, canceled
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon 68, Thomas 41
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon 88, Thomas 72
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Grady Hadlock finished with 21 points, Kayden Hoskins 20, Landon Lord 16, Dre Akines 15 and Carmichael Lopez 14 for Littleton, which pushed its record to 12-0 with a thrilling 86-81 overtime win at Profile.
Harry Geng tallied 20 points and Rex Hauser added 15 as St. J nipped visiting Mt. Mansfield 53-49.
Delaney Whiting (12 points) hit the game-winning shot with 2 seconds to play while teammate Marissa Kenison scored 19 as unbeaten Groveton knocked off Colebrook 47-45.
Evan Dennis hit 15 field goals and poured in a career-high 36 points while Ricky Fennimore contributed 17 points in Blue Mountain’s 73-57 win over Twinfield/Cabot.
Tyler Rivard turned in a 25-point, 17-rebound performance and Xavier Hill added 12 points, six assists and five steals in Hazen’s 63-43 victory over Harwood.
Aiden Whiting delivered 19 points and nine rebounds, Kaiden Cloutier had eight points and 10 assists and Ashton Kenison contributed 11 points as Groveton rolled past Colebrook 62-36.
Addison Hadlock netted 20 points while Ella Horsch canned all four of her 3-point attempts and finished with 14 points to pace Littleton in a 54-35 win over Profile.
Cooper Brueck (14) and Haidin Chilafoux delivered 26 of North Country’s points during a 56-41 win at Missisquoi.
Julian Thrailkill poured in a career-high 26 points and Austin Wheeler netted 21 to help Lyndon survive Peoples 63-61.
——
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
Girls Basketball
St. J at Rutland, 2:30
North Country at Middlebury, 12:30
Lake Region at Windsor, 2:30
Hazen at Danville, 2:30
Milton at Blue Mountain, 2:30
Boys Hockey
St. J at Burlington, 12:10
Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, 3
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Burr and Burton, 5
Wrestling
St. J at Merrimack Dual Tournament, All Day
Nordic Skiing
St. J at Hard’ack, All Day
Lyndon at U-32, 10
Women’s Hoops
Thomas at Lyndon, 1
Men’s Hoops
Thomas at Lyndon, 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.