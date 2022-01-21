Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 21) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon upends visiting U-32, 53-44, in a Division II girls basketball game at Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, JAN. 21 Boys HoopsSt. J 43, Mt. Mansfield 31Lyndon 52, Peoples 44Littleton 57, Profile 53U-32 58, Lake Region 41Hazen 62, Harwood 37Gilford 46, White Mountains 35Woodsville 67, Franklin 38Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30Missisquoi at North Country, canceledGirls HoopsBlue Mountain 51, Milton 18Gilford 39, White Mountains 34Littleton 38, Profile 12Woodsville 64, Franklin 12Pittsburg-Canaan 41, Lisbon 40Alpine SkiingLyndon at Mad River, TBDMen’s HoopsThomas 90, Lyndon 69Women’s HoopsLyndon at Thomas, 7:30——TOP PERFORMERSKyra Nelson (13) and Jordan Alley combined for 25 points as Blue Mountain throttled Milton 51-18.Eliza Wagstaff (16 points) and Mackenzie Kingsbury teamed for 31 points, fueling Woodsville’s 64-12 win over Franklin. More from this section +2 Athletes Of The Week (Jan. 10-16): Danville’s Allie Beliveau And St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman +65 Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Wasps Blank Hilltoppers; Vikings Return To Ice With 4-1 Victory Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 19) And Thursday Schedule Lauren McKee’s 16 points help key Littleton’s 38-12 win over Profile.Jeff Santos had 12 points and eight rebounds and Littleton survived Profile 57-53. Alex Leslie scored 28 in the loss.Tyler Rivard finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds and Xavier Hill contributed 13 points in Hazen’s 62-37 rout of Harwood.Austin Wheeler (14) and Chevy Bandy combined for 27 points as Lyndon knocked off Peoples 52-44.Fritz Hauser netted 16 points and Sam Begin added 10, including a three-quarter court shot at the third-quarter buzzer to lead unbeaten St. Johnsbury to a 43-31 win over Mount Mansfield.Cam Tenney-Burt tallied 22 points while Cam Davidson and Elijah Flocke added 12 apiece as unbeaten Woodsville rolled to a 67-38 win over Franklin.——SATURDAY, JAN. 22Boys HoopsGroveton at Colebrook, 2:30Girls HoopsRutland at St. J, 2:30Middlebury at North Country, 12:30Windsor at Lake Region, 2:30Danville at Hazen, 2:30Groveton at Colebrook, 1Boys HockeySt. J at Mt. Mansfield, 7:15Lyndon at Missisquoi, 8:45Girls HockeyBFA-St. Albans at Kingdom Blades, 3GymnasticsS. Burlington at St. J, 2:30WrestlingWhite Mountains at Winnisquam Tri-Meet, 9Men’s HoopsLyndon at Thomas, 1Women’s HoopsLyndon at Thomas, 3 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Littleton Rebound Johnsbury Sport Profile St. Albans Woodsville Franklin Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Weber Grills apologizes for ill-timed meatloaf recipe email Morris, Weah, Dest, Zardes on US roster for WCup qualifiers Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins his father in NASCAR Hall of Fame Mother: teachers manipulated child to change gender identity County official pleads guilty to misdemeanor election fraud GM to spend $6.5B, add 4,000 jobs at Michigan EV factories As Biden struggles, Harris touts California wildfire aid Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows Arizona sues Biden to keep school anti-mask rules Cantlay fights through gusting wind, leads American Express 1 officer killed, another seriously injured in NYC shooting, official tells The AP Domestic violence survivors urge more judicial training Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Coronavirus: The Latest Updates The latest coronavirus news from The Caledonian-Record, and Vermont, New Hampshire, and national news sources. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Bears interview Frazier for coaching job, Poles for GM spot With Cockburn out, No. 17 Illinois falls 81-65 to Maryland No. 9 UConn thumps Seton Hall 71-38, avoids rare losing skid N.Y. Giants name Joe Schoen of Buffalo Bills as their new GM Ex-Burkies Shiffrin, O’Brien Among US Olympics Ski Team Nominations New year, same Nelly Korda as she leads LPGA season opener New York mobile sports bets top $600M in 2 weeks, rival NJ Athletes Of The Week (Jan. 10-16): Danville’s Allie Beliveau And St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman Frank Cignetti returns to Pitt as offensive coordinator NEK Fighters Advance To Regional Golden Gloves Finals Veteran known for his harmonica playing, Pete DuPre, dies Mets coaches: Sherlock reunites with Showalter for 3rd time Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 21) And Saturday Schedule Bills headed to KC for high-profile AFC title game rematch Red Sox slugger Ortiz on track for baseball hall election Bills head to KC for AFC title game rematch against Chiefs Providence AD Driscoll to retire in June after 21 years NBA at 75: Wilkins soared in 1980s, often felt unappreciated Anisimova upsets defending champion Osaka at Australian Open China mandates 3-day Olympic torch relay amid virus concerns Winnipeg travels to play Marchand and the Bruins Flyers face the Sabres on 10-game skid Martin scores 27, No. 25 UConn tops Butler again, 75-56 Valanciunas, Hart lead Pelicans past Knicks, 102-91 Fernandes scores 24 to carry UMass past Saint Louis 91-85 McAvoy's late goal lifts Bruins to 4-3 win over Capitals Robertson, Seguin rally Stars to 5-4 win over Sabres Papas scores 16 to carry Monmouth past Fairfield 61-58 Curfman lifts VMI past Samford 99-80 Hermosa scores 21, No. 18 Georgia Tech women top Orange Boston College women rally to edge No. 19 Notre Dame 73-71 Nets assistant fined for interfering with play vs Wizards MLB's snail-paced lockout talks to resume with union offer Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer Croswell, Horchler lead No. 21 Providence over Georgetown Thursday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Run Past Raiders, Win Sixth Straight ESPN shift in Australian Open coverage challenging for fans Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gay arrested on misdemeanor Arbitrator: UConn coach Ollie improperly fired; owed $11M ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 20) And Friday Schedule Giants have second GM interview with 49ers' Adam Peters. Irving fined $25,000 by NBA for cursing at fan in Cleveland Bulls G Ball to have knee surgery, sidelined 6-8 weeks Chiefs coordinator Bieniemy once again hot coach commodity Beijing Olympics will showcase hockey's next generation Medvedev withstands Kyrgios, crowd to advance in Australia Testing times for Australian Open amid COVID-19 pandemic SRX hires Hawk as CEO to grow budding motorsports property New York takes on Carolina, aims for 4th straight win Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:56 Video play button Summer Street Fire 1 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44 1:10 Summer Street Fire 3 Summer Street Fire 3 1:10 2:51 Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust 2:51 2:59 Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust 2:59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.