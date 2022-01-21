Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 21) And Saturday Schedule
Buy Now

Lyndon upends visiting U-32, 53-44, in a Division II girls basketball game at Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Boys Hoops

St. J 43, Mt. Mansfield 31

Lyndon 52, Peoples 44

Littleton 57, Profile 53

U-32 58, Lake Region 41

Hazen 62, Harwood 37

Gilford 46, White Mountains 35

Woodsville 67, Franklin 38

Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30

Missisquoi at North Country, canceled

Girls Hoops

Blue Mountain 51, Milton 18

Gilford 39, White Mountains 34

Littleton 38, Profile 12

Woodsville 64, Franklin 12

Pittsburg-Canaan 41, Lisbon 40

Alpine Skiing

Lyndon at Mad River, TBD

Men’s Hoops

Thomas 90, Lyndon 69

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at Thomas, 7:30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Kyra Nelson (13) and Jordan Alley combined for 25 points as Blue Mountain throttled Milton 51-18.

Eliza Wagstaff (16 points) and Mackenzie Kingsbury teamed for 31 points, fueling Woodsville’s 64-12 win over Franklin.

Lauren McKee’s 16 points help key Littleton’s 38-12 win over Profile.

Jeff Santos had 12 points and eight rebounds and Littleton survived Profile 57-53. Alex Leslie scored 28 in the loss.

Tyler Rivard finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds and Xavier Hill contributed 13 points in Hazen’s 62-37 rout of Harwood.

Austin Wheeler (14) and Chevy Bandy combined for 27 points as Lyndon knocked off Peoples 52-44.

Fritz Hauser netted 16 points and Sam Begin added 10, including a three-quarter court shot at the third-quarter buzzer to lead unbeaten St. Johnsbury to a 43-31 win over Mount Mansfield.

Cam Tenney-Burt tallied 22 points while Cam Davidson and Elijah Flocke added 12 apiece as unbeaten Woodsville rolled to a 67-38 win over Franklin.

——

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

Boys Hoops

Groveton at Colebrook, 2:30

Girls Hoops

Rutland at St. J, 2:30

Middlebury at North Country, 12:30

Windsor at Lake Region, 2:30

Danville at Hazen, 2:30

Groveton at Colebrook, 1

Boys Hockey

St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 7:15

Lyndon at Missisquoi, 8:45

Girls Hockey

BFA-St. Albans at Kingdom Blades, 3

Gymnastics

S. Burlington at St. J, 2:30

Wrestling

White Mountains at Winnisquam Tri-Meet, 9

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at Thomas, 1

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at Thomas, 3

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.