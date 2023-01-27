Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 27) And Saturday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
Boys Basketball
St. J 57, Essex 37
Lyndon 63, Harwood 57
Lamoille 45, Lake Region 21
Hazen 61, U-32 30
Danville at Richford 76, Danville 68
Blue Mountain 64, Oxbow 36
Littleton 71, Groveton 47
Lin-Wood 66, Colebrook 63
Profile 54, Pittsburg-Canaan 50
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 7
Mascenic 58, Woodsville 51
Girls Basketball
North Country 60, Missisquoi 31
Groveton 48, Littleton 37
Colebrook 61, Lin-Wood 15
Pittsburg-Canaan 46, Profile 33
Winnisquam 81, White Mountains 44
Woodsville 38, Mascenic 31
Alpine Skiing
Littleton, Profile at Wildcat, canceled
Women’s Hoops
Maine Maritime 76, Lyndon 40
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon 94, Maine Maritime 91
TOP PERFORMERS
Aspen Clermont tallied a game-high 15 points while Delaney Whiting hit three triples and finished with 14 points as Groveton remained the lone unbeaten team in Division IV with a key 48-37 road win over third-ranked Littleton.
Ethan Lussier netted 17 points while Logan Wheeler and Gavin Williams combined for 30 as Lyndon picked off Harwood 63-57.
Kayden Hoskins scored 19, Grady Hadlock added 16 and Gavin Lewis provided a spark off the bench with four 3s and 12 points as unbeaten Littleton ran its record to 13-0 with a 71-47 rout of Groveton. Hadlock added six steals, five rebounds and four assists.
Josh Robie hits seven triples and finished with 31 points as visiting Profile pulled out a close 54-50 win at Pittsburg-Canaan.
Lexi Santamaria tallied 15 points, Haley Rossitto had 12 points and six assists and Sierra Riff collected six points, six steals and five assists in Colebrook’s 61-15 win over Lin-Wood.
Rex Hauser scored 15 points and Aidan Brody added 13 as St. Johnsbury scored 29 fourth-quarter points to erase Essex 57-37.
Tyler Rivard delivered 30 points and 15 rebounds and Xavier Hill added 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds as Hazen rolled U-32 61-30.
Evan Dennis recorded 26 points and Hayden Carle scored 20 points in Blue Mountain’s 64-36 rout of Oxbow.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
Boys Basketball
Vergennes at North Country, 12:30
Girls Basketball
Hartford at St. J, 2:30
Lyndon at Thetford, 12:30
Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 2:30
Boys Hockey
Brattleboro at St. J, 7
Girls Hockey
Hartford at Kingdom Blades, 3
Wrestling
St. J, White Mountains at Concord, N.H. Classic, All Day
Nordic Skiing
Lyndon at Craftsbury, 9
Profile at Waterville Valley, TBA
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon at Maine Maritime, 1
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at Maine Maritime, 3
