Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 28) And Weekend Schedule
Buy Now

Visiting Mt. Mansfield sinks St. Johnsbury 50-36 in a Metro Division battle at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

Boys Hoops

St. J 50, Essex 48

Harwood 65, Lyndon 48

Lamoille 62, Lake Region 44

Danville 53, Richford 52

Blue Mountain 65, Mid-Vermont 54

U-32 52, Hazen 41

Littleton 64, Groveton 50

Woodsville 69, Colebrook 41

Girls Hoops

North Country 49, Missisquoi 24

Littleton 32, Groveton 27

Woodsville 38, Colebrook 32

Alpine Skiing

N.H. teams at Cannon, 9

Nordic Skiing

Vt. teams at NCU skate relays, 2

Men’s Hoops

Maine Maritime at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Women’s Hoops

Maine Maritime 89, Lyndon 39

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Senior Cam Tenney-Burt scored 20 points, surpassing the 1,000-point career scoring milestone in the third quarter as Woodsville stayed unbeaten with a road rout of Colebrook.

Fritz Hauser scored 15, Sam Begin added 12 and Nathan Clay delivered 11 as unbeaten St. J rallied to top Essex 50-48.

Christian Young’s had 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and Dillon Brigham had a season-high 26 points as Danville rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 2:08 to beat Richford 53-52.

Evan Dennis put up 24 points while Ricky Fennimore (13) and senior Tanner Winchester combined for 25 more as Blue Mountain won its fourth straight, 65-54 over Mid-Vermont.

St. J’s Sisu Lange (16:54) and Aliza Wright captured victories in their respective races at a Nordic event at Memphremagog Trails.

Lauren McKee dropped in 13 points, Ella Horsch added eight and surging Littleton clamped down on defense to earn its seventh straight win, 32-27 over Groveton.

Mackenzie Kingsbury’s 16 points keyed Woodsville’s 38-32 win over Colebrook, the Engineers’ sixth in their last seven games.

Sabine Brueck scored 20 points to fuel North Country to a 49-24 rout of Missisquoi.

Profile’s Dino Boissoneault and Sophie Bell had the fastest two-run GS runs in their respective races in an alpine event at Mittersill.

——

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

Boys Hockey

Northfield at St. J, 7

Stowe at Lyndon, 3

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Rutland, 1

Boys Hoops

Middlebury at North Country, 12:30

White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Sunday

Girls Hoops

Lake Region at Montpelier, 12:30

White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Sunday

Thetford at Lyndon, 12:30

Gymnastics

Essex/BBA at St. J, 2:30

Wrestling

White Mountains at Concord tournament, 9

Men’s Hoops

Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 1

Women’s Hoops

Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 3

——

SUNDAY, JAN 30

Girls Hoops

White Mountains at Newfound, 1

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Newfound, 2:30

