Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 28) And Weekend Schedule

FRIDAY, JAN. 28
Boys Hoops
St. J 50, Essex 48
Harwood 65, Lyndon 48
Lamoille 62, Lake Region 44
Danville 53, Richford 52
Blue Mountain 65, Mid-Vermont 54
U-32 52, Hazen 41
Littleton 64, Groveton 50
Woodsville 69, Colebrook 41
Girls Hoops
North Country 49, Missisquoi 24
Littleton 32, Groveton 27
Woodsville 38, Colebrook 32
Alpine Skiing
N.H. teams at Cannon, 9
Nordic Skiing
Vt. teams at NCU skate relays, 2
Men’s Hoops
Maine Maritime at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Women’s Hoops
Maine Maritime 89, Lyndon 39
TOP PERFORMERS
Senior Cam Tenney-Burt scored 20 points, surpassing the 1,000-point career scoring milestone in the third quarter as Woodsville stayed unbeaten with a road rout of Colebrook.
Fritz Hauser scored 15, Sam Begin added 12 and Nathan Clay delivered 11 as unbeaten St. J rallied to top Essex 50-48.
Christian Young’s had 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and Dillon Brigham had a season-high 26 points as Danville rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 2:08 to beat Richford 53-52.
Evan Dennis put up 24 points while Ricky Fennimore (13) and senior Tanner Winchester combined for 25 more as Blue Mountain won its fourth straight, 65-54 over Mid-Vermont.
St. J’s Sisu Lange (16:54) and Aliza Wright captured victories in their respective races at a Nordic event at Memphremagog Trails.
Lauren McKee dropped in 13 points, Ella Horsch added eight and surging Littleton clamped down on defense to earn its seventh straight win, 32-27 over Groveton.
Mackenzie Kingsbury’s 16 points keyed Woodsville’s 38-32 win over Colebrook, the Engineers’ sixth in their last seven games.
Sabine Brueck scored 20 points to fuel North Country to a 49-24 rout of Missisquoi.
Profile’s Dino Boissoneault and Sophie Bell had the fastest two-run GS runs in their respective races in an alpine event at Mittersill.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
Boys Hockey
Northfield at St. J, 7
Stowe at Lyndon, 3
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Rutland, 1
Boys Hoops
Middlebury at North Country, 12:30
White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Sunday
Girls Hoops
Lake Region at Montpelier, 12:30
White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Sunday
Thetford at Lyndon, 12:30
Gymnastics
Essex/BBA at St. J, 2:30
Wrestling
White Mountains at Concord tournament, 9
Men’s Hoops
Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 1
Women’s Hoops
Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 3
SUNDAY, JAN 30
Girls Hoops
White Mountains at Newfound, 1
Boys Hoops
White Mountains at Newfound, 2:30
