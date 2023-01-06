Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 6) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
Boys Basketball
Lyndon 57, Lamoille 45
North Country 59, Missisquoi 30
Montpelier 77, Lake Region 40
Hazen 76, Williamstown 45
Blue Mountain 62, West Rutland 21
Woodsville 55, Profile 43
Groveton 61, Lisbon 6
Littleton 76, Lin-Wood 66
Gilford 70, White Mountains 51
Girls Basketball
St. J 60, Burlington 44
Hazen 70, Stowe 40
Profile 35, Woodsville 22
Groveton 61, Lisbon 24
Littleton 47, Lin-Wood 36
Gilford 56, White Mountains 23
Alpine Skiing
Littleton, Profile at Cannon Mountain, canceled
Nordic Skiing
At Craftsbury, 2:30
Women’s Hoops
SUNY Canton 63, Lyndon 31
Men’s Hoops
SUNY Canton 101, Lyndon 88
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Hayden Wilkins fired in 15 points, including two deep buzzer-beaters — one from half court — and Kaylee Weaver netted 16 points as St. J used a fast start to burst past Burlington 60-44 in a game played at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium. Wilkins was also featured in the No. 7 spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.
Marissa Kenison and Delaney Whiting each turned in 17 points to pace Groveton to a 61-24 road win at Lisbon.
Landon Kingsbury and Cam Davidson each had 18 points while Connor Houston and Jack Boudreault excelled on defense as Woodsville handed Profile its first loss, 55-43.
Caitlyn Davison tallied 19 points and Ella Gillespie added 14 as Hazen ran past past Stowe 70-40.
Hazen’s Amelia Circosta grabbed the top spot while St. Johnsbury’s Ruth Krebs was second in a girls 6K freestyle race at Craftsbury.
Leo Circosta of Hazen raced to third place while Sisu Lange and Charlie Krebs of St. Johnsbury took fifth and sixth in a boys 6K freestyle race at Craftsbury.
Maddie Koehler scored 12 points and Morgan Presby added 10 as Profile knocked off Woodsville 35-22.
Kayden Hoskins poured in 28 points and 12 rebounds, Dre Akines had six steals and Grady Hadlock turned in an 18-point performance as unbeaten Littleton stopped Lin-Wood 76-66.
Luke Shannon provided 15 points and Evan Blanco chipped in with 11 in Groveton’s 61-6 handling of Lisbon.
Austin Wheeler’s 29 points sparked Lyndon’s 57-45 come-from-behind victory over Lamoille.
Cooper Brueck notched 20 points and Haiden Chilafoux had 14 to lead North Country past Missisquoi 59-30.
Xavier Hill registered 18 points and 10 assists, Brendan Moodie had 17 points and Tyler Rivard recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds as Hazen walloped Williamstown 76-45.
Evan Dennis tallied 19 points and Ricky Fennimore added 13 in Blue Mountain’s 62-21 blowout of West Rutland.
Addison Hadlock (12), Lauryn Corrigan (11) and Ella Horsch (10) all hit double-digits scoring as Littleton outlasted Lin-Wood 47-36.
——
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
Boys Basketball
Brattleboro at St. J, 2:30
Peoples at Danville, 7
Girls Basketball
Lyndon at Spaulding, 12
North Country at Vergennes, 2:30
Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 2:30
Boys Hockey
Milton at St. J, 7
Lyndon at Hartford, 2
Girls Hockey
Brattleboro at Kingdom Blades, 3
Wrestling
White Mountains at Keene Minickiello Tournament, TBA
Indoor Track
St. J at Norwich, 8:30
St. J at UVM, 8:45
——
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
Indoor Track
At St. Johnsbury, 10
Women’s Hoops
Colby-Sawyer at Lyndon, 12
