Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 8) And Weekend Schedule
Lyndon's Nick Matteis looks on during a game with Missisquoi at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Girls Hoops

Danville 56, Craftsbury 29

Stowe at Hazen, 7:30

Littleton 55, Gorham 33

Colebrook 48, Moultonborough 21

Groveton 48, Lisbon 38

Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBD

Woodsville at Profile, ppd. TBD

Boys Hoops

Lamoille at Lyndon, 6:30

Blue Mountain at W. Rutland, 7

Woodsville at Profile, 6

Littleton at Gorham, 6:30

Colebrook 75, Moultonborough 23

Lisbon at Groveton, 6:30

White Mountains at Kearsarge, ppd. to Saturday

Hazen at Williamstown, ppd. TBD

Montpelier at Lake Region, ppd. TBD

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Kingdom Trails, 2

Alpine Skiing

At Loon Mountain

Girls: Profile 385, Derryfield 364, Moultonborough 329, Woodsville 325.

Boys: Littleton 350, Derryfield 322, Berlin 300, Moultonborough 290.5.

Men’s Hoops

SUNY Poly 108, Lyndon 98

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at SUNY Poly, 6

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Profile’s Sophie Bell won a two-run giant slalom in a four-team alpine ski meet at Loon Mountain.

Lauren McKee tied a career-high with 27 points in Littleton’s 55-33 win over Gorham.

Haley Rossitto turned in a game-high 16 points and added six steals and five assists in Colebrook’s 48-21 win over Moultonborough.

Kaiden Dowse collected 17 points in Colebrook’s 75-23 rout of Moultoborough.

Collen Flinn netted 14 points as Danville cruised past Craftsbury 56-29.

——

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Kearsarge, 5:30

St. J at Brattleboro, ppd. TBD

Peoples at Danville, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

Vergennes at North Country, ppd. TBD

Spaulding at Lyndon, 12:30

Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 2

Boys Hockey

Burr and Burton at St. J, 3

Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Spaulding, 3:15

Gymnastics

CVU at St. J, ppd. TBD

Wrestling

White Mountains at Winnisquam tournament, 8:30

Indoor Track

Teams at UVM, 8:45 a.m.

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at Cazenovia, 1

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at Cazevonia, 3

——

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

Indoor Track

Weight throw/field event, all day at SJA

