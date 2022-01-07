Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 8) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
Girls Hoops
Danville 56, Craftsbury 29
Stowe at Hazen, 7:30
Littleton 55, Gorham 33
Colebrook 48, Moultonborough 21
Groveton 48, Lisbon 38
Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBD
Woodsville at Profile, ppd. TBD
Boys Hoops
Lamoille at Lyndon, 6:30
Blue Mountain at W. Rutland, 7
Woodsville at Profile, 6
Littleton at Gorham, 6:30
Colebrook 75, Moultonborough 23
Lisbon at Groveton, 6:30
White Mountains at Kearsarge, ppd. to Saturday
Hazen at Williamstown, ppd. TBD
Montpelier at Lake Region, ppd. TBD
Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI at Kingdom Trails, 2
Alpine Skiing
At Loon Mountain
Girls: Profile 385, Derryfield 364, Moultonborough 329, Woodsville 325.
Boys: Littleton 350, Derryfield 322, Berlin 300, Moultonborough 290.5.
Men’s Hoops
SUNY Poly 108, Lyndon 98
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon at SUNY Poly, 6
TOP PERFORMERS
Profile’s Sophie Bell won a two-run giant slalom in a four-team alpine ski meet at Loon Mountain.
Lauren McKee tied a career-high with 27 points in Littleton’s 55-33 win over Gorham.
Haley Rossitto turned in a game-high 16 points and added six steals and five assists in Colebrook’s 48-21 win over Moultonborough.
Kaiden Dowse collected 17 points in Colebrook’s 75-23 rout of Moultoborough.
Collen Flinn netted 14 points as Danville cruised past Craftsbury 56-29.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
Boys Hoops
White Mountains at Kearsarge, 5:30
St. J at Brattleboro, ppd. TBD
Peoples at Danville, ppd. TBD
Girls Hoops
Vergennes at North Country, ppd. TBD
Spaulding at Lyndon, 12:30
Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 2
Boys Hockey
Burr and Burton at St. J, 3
Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Spaulding, 3:15
Gymnastics
CVU at St. J, ppd. TBD
Wrestling
White Mountains at Winnisquam tournament, 8:30
Indoor Track
Teams at UVM, 8:45 a.m.
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at Cazenovia, 1
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon at Cazevonia, 3
SUNDAY, JAN. 9
Indoor Track
Weight throw/field event, all day at SJA
