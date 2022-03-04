Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (March 4) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Top-seeded St. Johnsbury celebrates at the final buzzer after stunning No. 9 Mt. Mansfield 42-41 on a Fritz Hauser game-winner in the Division I quarterfinals at Alumni Memorial Gym on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 1 St. Johnsbury 42, No. 9 Mt. Mansfield 41, OT
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 1 North Country 61, No. 8 U-32 41
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 2 Hazen 52, No. 10 Windsor 31
ALPINE SKIING
Eastern High School Championships at Attitash (N.H.), time TBD
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Fritz Hauser scored 13 points, including the game-winning bucket on a lob play, while Murphy Young tallied 15 as top-seeded St. J outlasted No. 9 Mt. Mansfield 42-41 in overtime to earn a spot in the Division I semifinals.
Cooper Brueck had 19 points and Ian Applegate added 18 as top-seeded North Country bounced U-32, 61-41, in the Division II quarterfinals to advance to the Division II semifinals.
Xavier Hill had a game-high 16 points, Tyler Rivard tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds and six steals and Lincoln Michaud just missed his own double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds in No. 2 Hazen’s rout of No. 10 Windsor in the Division III quarterfinals.
——
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III Championship
No. 3 Lake Region (14-6) vs. No. 1 Windsor (21-2), 7:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.