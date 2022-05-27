Littleton's Addison Hadlock listens to her coach during the Crusaders' 9-0 team win over visiting Trinity in a Division III girls tennis quarterfinal on Friday, May 27, 2022. Defending champion LHS advances to next week's semifinals. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Lin-Wood baserunner John Perry slides into third ahead of the throw to Littleton's Blake Fillion during the Crusaders' 17-0 win in a Division IV game at Remich Park on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Littleton’s Ellasyn Howard watches her backhand shot during the Crusaders’ 9-0 team win over visiting Trinity in a Division III girls tennis quarterfinal on Friday, May 27, 2022. Defending champion LHS advances to next week’s semifinals, visiting No. 2-ranked Prospect Mountain on Tuesday. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Tournament favorites Agustin Gil and Javier Berenguer of St. J Academy advanced to the doubles final at the 2022 Vermont state high school tennis championships.
Senior Grady Millen belted two home runs on senior day and tossed four innings (three hits) with six strikeouts as Littleton routed Lin-Wood 17-0.
Mackenzie Kingsbury tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 18 Ks and went 2-for-2 with four RBI in Woodsville’s 12-2 win over Pittsburg-Canaan, completing the Engineers’ first undefeated regular season.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
Vt. Girls Tennis
Individual State Tournament
In Burlington, all day
Vt. Boys Tennis
Individual State Tournament
In Burlington, all day
Boys Lacrosse
Rice at St. J, 11
Softball
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 11
Spaulding at Lyndon, 11
Harwood at Lake Region, 11
Track & Field
Essex Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
N.H. Division III state championship at Pelham High School, ppd. to Sunday
SUNDAY, MAY 31
Track and Field
N.H. Division III state championship at Pelham High School, 4
