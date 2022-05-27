TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Vt. Girls Tennis

Individual State Tournament

In Burlington, all day

Vt. Boys Tennis

Individual State Tournament

In Burlington, all day

N.H. Girls Tennis

D-III State Team Tournament

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Prospect Mountain 7, No. 7 White Mountains 1

No. 3 Littleton 9, No. 6 Trinity 0

Baseball

Littleton 17, Lin-Wood 0

Inter-Lakes 3, White Mountains 1

Pittsburg-Canaan 4, Woodsville 3

Moultonborough at Profile, 4

Gorham 4, Colebrook 2

Oxbow at Lake Region, canceled

Softball

Belmont 18, White Mountains 7

Moultonborough 16, Profile 8

Woodsville 12, Pittsburg-Canaan 2

Colebrook 16, Gorham 0, 4

Oxbow at Lake Region, canceled

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Champlain Valley, canceled

Boys Tennis

Harwood at North Country, canceled

Girls Tennis

North Country at Harwood, 3:30

Girls Lacrosse

Burlington at St. J, canceled

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Tournament favorites Agustin Gil and Javier Berenguer of St. J Academy advanced to the doubles final at the 2022 Vermont state high school tennis championships.

Senior Grady Millen belted two home runs on senior day and tossed four innings (three hits) with six strikeouts as Littleton routed Lin-Wood 17-0.

Mackenzie Kingsbury tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 18 Ks and went 2-for-2 with four RBI in Woodsville’s 12-2 win over Pittsburg-Canaan, completing the Engineers’ first undefeated regular season.

——

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Vt. Girls Tennis

Individual State Tournament

In Burlington, all day

Vt. Boys Tennis

Individual State Tournament

In Burlington, all day

Boys Lacrosse

Rice at St. J, 11

Softball

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 11

Spaulding at Lyndon, 11

Harwood at Lake Region, 11

Track & Field

Essex Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

N.H. Division III state championship at Pelham High School, ppd. to Sunday

——

SUNDAY, MAY 31

Track and Field

N.H. Division III state championship at Pelham High School, 4

