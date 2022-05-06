Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 6) And Saturday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
FRIDAY, MAY 6
College Softball
NAC Tournament
At Husson University
No. 4 Thomas College 16, No. 5 Lyndon 0
Baseball
White Mountains 13, Mascoma 0
Colebrook 15, Profile 6
Groveton 5, Lisbon 1
Littleton 13, Pittsburg-Canaan 0
Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4
Softball
Groveton 8, Lisbon 4
White Mountains 12, Mascoma 0
Profile 16, Colebrook 8
Woodsville 15, Moultonborough 2
Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Boys Tennis
Profile 9, Inter-Lakes 0
U-32 at North Country, 3:30
Littleton at Monadnock, 4
Girls Tennis
White Mountains 9, Inter-Lakes 0
Berlin 6, Profile 3
U-32 7, North Country 0
Plymouth at Littleton, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Colchester, ppd. TBD
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Mid Vt. Christian, 4
TOP PERFORMERS
Robert Breault pitched a complete-game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts over five innings while Tyler Hicks went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI and Brody LaBounty was 3-for-3 with three RBI as undefeated White Mountains topped Mascoma 13-0.
Freshman Reece Cook earned the game ball after needing just 73 pitches to register a five-inning two-hitter with seven strikeouts while Grady Millen, Juan Hernandez and Bode Belyea all hit home runs in Littleton’s 13-0 win over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Liam Shaw (six RBI), Kolten Dowse (double, four runs), Maddox Godzyk (3-for-4, double, four runs) and Tyler Young (2-for-4, triple) had big days as Colebrook toppled Profile 15-6.
Anna McIntyre, Dory Roy and Mackenzie Kingsbury belted home runs while Kingsbury dominated in the circle, fanning 19 batters as part of a complete-game two-hitter in Woodsville’s 15-2 triumph over Moultonborough.
Dana Sekelsky went 3-for-5, Kaia Knight was 3-for-4 with three runs and a double and Ella Stephenson was 2-for-4 with a double in Profile’s 16-8 victory over Colebrook.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
College Softball
NAC Tournament
At Husson University
Lyndon vs. Cazenovia College (elimination game), 11
Girls Lacrosse
Harwood at St. J, 6
Baseball
St. J at Colchester, 4
North Country at Lyndon, 11
Lake Region at U-32, 3
Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 11
Northfield at Blue Mountain, 11
Groveton at Littleton, noon
Softball
St. J at Colchester, 4
Lake Region at U-32, 3
Champlain Valley at North Country, 11
Northfield at Blue Mountain, 11
Groveton at Littleton, noon
Track & Field
St. J Relays, 4
White Mountains at Berlin, TBA
Boys Tennis
Essex at St. J, 4
Girls Tennis
St. J at Essex, 4
Profile at Littleton, noon
