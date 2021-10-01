Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 1) And Saturday Schedule
Buy Now

St. J receiver Alejandro Orozco gets loose in the open field for a long reception during the first half of a Division I contest with Essex at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Football

St. J 35, Essex 28

Boys Soccer

Randolph 2, Lyndon 1

BFA-St. Albans 1, St. J 0

Richford 6, Danville 3

Lake Region 3, Spaulding 1

Gorham 1, Profile 0

Colebrook 2, Lisbon 1

Lin-Wood 2, Groveton 1

North Country 1, U-32 0

Blue Mountain at Winooski, 4

Hazen at Lamoille, 4

White Mountains at Newfound, 6

Girls Soccer

Mt. Mansfield 2, St. J 0

Profile 8, Gorham 1

Lisbon 4, Colebrook 0

Lin-Wood 2, Groveton 0

Blue Mountain at BFA-Fairfax, ppd. TBD

Girls Volleyball

Colchester at St. J, 6

Field Hockey

Gilford 6, Littleton 0

Winnisquam 6, White Mountains 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

St. J quarterback Quinn Murphy passed for 217 yards and one touchdown, rushed for 66 yards and three scores and picked off two passes on defense, including the game-sealing pick with under a minute to play, as St. J topped Essex 35-28.

Jacob Inkel, Carter Montgomery and Robbie Bowman each scored in Lake Region’s 3-1 win over Spaulding.

Austin Giroux scored in the second half off a corner kick from teammate Cooper Brueck to lift North Country to a 1-0 victory at U-32.

Madison McLaren and Sophie Bell each collected two goals and an assist to lead Profile past Gorham 8-1.

Brianna Youngman scored a hat trick as Woodsville rolled Pittsburg-Canaan 7-1.

——

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Football

Rice at Lyndon, 3:30

North Country at Mt. Abraham (canceled because of COVID-19)

XC Running

Woods Trail Run at Thetford, 10 a.m.

White Mountains at Kennett, 2

Girls Soccer

White Mountains at Mascoma, 10:30 a.m.

Lake Region at North Country, 3

Hazen at Danville, 3

Women’s Soccer

Lyndon at UMaine-Farmington, 1

Men’s Soccer

Lyndon at UMaine-Farmington, 3:30

Women’s Volleyball

Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 11 a.m.

Husson at Lyndon, 4

Women’s XC

Hornet Invitational, 11 a.m.

