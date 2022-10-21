Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 21) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hazen's Lincoln Michaud heads the ball during the first half of a boys soccer game against Lake Region in Orleans on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, OCT. 21 FootballColchester 41, North Country 16Girls SoccerSt. J 1, Essex 1, 2OTHazen 3, Twinfield 0Danville 0, Oxbow 0, 2OTMissisquoi 7, Blue Mountain 1Woodsville 2, Colebrook 0Mascoma at White Mountains, 3:30Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4Boys SoccerNorth Country 1, Peoples 0Lake Region 5, Hazen 1Colebrook 1, Woodsville 0Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4Girls VolleyballSt. J at Harwood, 6Cross CountryProfile at Granite State Conference Race—— TOP PERFORMERSMaren Nitsche tied the game with 8 minutes to play and St. Johnsbury forged a 1-1 draw with visiting Essex on senior day.Alexis Christensen showed out on her senior night with a goal and an assist and Ella Renaud (nine saves) earned a shut out as Hazen toppled Twinfield 3-0.Noah Fortin came up with the game-winner as North Country fended off visiting Peoples 1-0.——SATURDAY, OCT. 22Football117th Rivalry Game: St. J at Lyndon, 1Cross CountryNVAC Mountain Division Championships at St. J, 9Boys SoccerSt. J at MMU, 4Hazen at Lyndon, 10Montpelier at Lake Region, 11Danville at Blue Mountain, 11Girls SoccerPaine Mountain at North Country, 11Men’s SoccerUMPI at Lyndon, 1Women’s SoccerUMPI at Lyndon, 3:30Women’s VolleyballLyndon at Johnson, 1 More from this section Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 20) And Friday Schedule Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Oct. 18) Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 19) And Thursday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Johnsbury Soccer Football Sport Cross Country Alexis Christensen Championship Performer Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters Nevada court ruling modifies county plan for vote hand-count AP News Summary at 10:48 p.m. EDT China opens final session of ruling Communist Party congress South Korea arrests former top officials over 2020 killing 3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask Taylor Swift drops '3am' edition of 'Midnights,' music video Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Jazz rally to beat Wolves 132-126 in OT reunion with Gobert Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1 Calvin, Wily return picks for scores, Wagner tops LIU 37-26 Point scores in OT, Lightning top Panthers 3-2 Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122 Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105 Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98 Stenstrom guides Princeton to 37-10 romp over Harvard Knicks rout Pistons 130-106 in Brunson's home debut at MSG Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104 Spurs hold off final-minute flurry to beat Pacers 137-134 Boston 111, Miami 104 N.Y. Knicks 130, Detroit 106 Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105 Beal's late bank shot gives Wizards 102-100 win over Chicago Pelicans beat Hornets 124-112 for 2-0 start on road Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets Friday's Scores Friday's Scores Friday H.S. Roundup: Nitsche Helps SJA To Draw; Lakers Power Past Falcons Former rugby league player, coach had CTE before his suicide Former Raiders weigh in on grit, toughness with today's game Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player San Jose St. postpones game following death of running back 49ers hope trade for McCaffrey boosts talented roster IndyCar's Palou left 'super happy' by F1 practice session Lowry gets creative after accidental break of his putter US Soccer moves quickly to ensure safety following report Russell Wilson questionable for Broncos' game against Jets Chargers' Allen game-time decision after productive practice Vt. H.S. Football: Week 8 Scores And Schedule Ravens rule out J.K. Dobbins for matchup with Browns SDSU enters season with higher expectations than normal 'Something's wrong': Eliasch seeks TV rights control for FIS Jon Rahm roars into share of lead at CJ Cup with 62 Saints know what's broken, but quick fixes have been elusive MATCHDAY: Man United at Chelsea without sanctioned Ronaldo Fox networks to televise World Baseball Classic in US Power outage could mean quick end to Yanks' postseason Hopkins produces in return, which bodes well for Cardinals French teen prodigy Victor Wembanyama thrills Paris crowd Juventus beats Empoli 4-0 ahead of crucial European match No. 14 TCU has stable roster and highest preseason ranking Packers WR Cobb relieved his ankle injury wasn't more severe Mainz routs 10-man Cologne 5-0 in Bundesliga WNBA Coach of Year Curt Miller leaves Sun for Sparks Taylor Fritz reaches top 10, seeks more in breakthrough year Tanking? Panthers positioned for No. 1 pick after CMC trade Oklahoma State eager for postseason run after 1-year ban NASCAR hot topic shifts to retaliation as playoffs roar on Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.