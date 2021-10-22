Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 22) And Saturday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Football
U-32 36, North Country 14
Girls Soccer
Essex 1, St. J 0
Oxbow 1, Danville 0
North Country 4, Paine Mountain 3
Missisquoi 5, Blue Mountain 2
Twinfield 4, Hazen 2
Berlin 3, White Mountains 2
Woodsville 7, Colebrook 0
Lisbon 4, Groveton 3
Boys Soccer
Lisbon 6, Groveton 2
Woodsville 8, Colebrook 0
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Harwood 0
Coed XC
White Mountains Race, 4
Women’s Volleyball
Anna Maria 3, Lyndon 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Dylan Colby put up a hat trick on senior day in Lisbon’s 6-2 win over Groveton.
Leah Krull and Maddie Roy each netted a pair of goals in Woodsville’s 7-0 victory over Colebrook.
St. Johnsbury’s Hale Boyden ran to second place with a PR of 16:32 in the nine-team meet at Mills Riverside Park in Jericho.
Lahna Descheneau tallied twice as North Country outlasted Paine Mountain 4-3 on senior day.
——
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Football
Lyndon at St. J, 1
Field Hockey
Lyndon at St. J, 10
Boys Soccer
Mt. Mansfield at St. J 10
Lyndon at Hazen, 9
Blue Mountain at Danville, 11
Lake Region at Montpelier, 11
North Country at Peoples, 1
Women’s Soccer
Lyndon at UMaine-Presque Isle, 1
Men’s Soccer
Lyndon at UMaine-Presque Isle, 3:15
Women’s Volleyball
NVU-Johnson at Lyndon, 1
