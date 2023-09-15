Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 15) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Profile rolls past Groveton 8-1 in a New Hampshire Division IV girls soccer season opener in Bethlehem, N.H., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, SEPT. 15 Boys SoccerRichford 5, Danville 1Littleton 8, Pittsburg-Canaan 0Moultonborough 1, Profile 0Colebrook 6, Lisbon 0Girls SoccerThomas Aquinas 6, White Mountains 0Littleton 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 1Profile 7, Moultonborough 0Lisbon 3, Colebrook 2Field HockeyBurr and Burton 3, St. J 1Lyndon 4, Milton 3GolfAt Mount Washington Resort GCWhite Mountains 71, Gilford 66, Hopkinton 59, Inter-Lakes 44At BelmontGorham 79, Woodsville 71, Belmont 31St. J at CC of Barre, 4——TOP PERFORMERSSarah Tanner’s hat trick paved the way as Lyndon powered past Milton 4-3.Mya Brown and Makenna Price each scored twice during Profile’s 7-0 romp of Moultonborough.Arya Kimball, Ellie Wilcox and Haley Cavanaugh each supplied a goal and an assist in Lisbon’s 3-2 win over Colebrook.Noah Covell and Robert Breault each scored 20 points to lead White Mountains to victory in a four-team golf match.——SATURDAY, SEPT. 16FootballSt. J at Burr and Burton, 1 Lyndon at U-32, 5:30 (at Norwich University)Fair Haven at North Country, 7Boys SoccerLyndon at Thetford, 1:30Lake Region at Missisquoi, 11Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 1St. J at Montpelier, 6Girls SoccerLyndon at Thetford, 11Winooski at Hazen, 11Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 11Cross CountryWhite Mountains at Profile, TBDYouth FootballNVYFL 7/8St. Johnsbury at Lyndon, 8Upper Valley at North CountryNVYFL 5/6St. Johnsbury at Lyndon, 9:30Swanton at North Country 1Men’s SoccerVTSU-Lyndon at UMPI, ppd. TBD
Women's Volleyball
VTSU-Lyndon at Bay Path University, 3
Women's Tennis
VTSU-Lyndon at VTSU-Johnson, 11
Women's Soccer
VTSU-Lyndon at UMPI, ppd. TBD
——
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
Women's Tennis
VTSU-Lyndon at VTSU-Castleton, 1 