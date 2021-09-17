Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 17) And Weekend Schedule
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

Football

St. J 44, Colchester 21

Brattleboro 34, North Country 0

Girls Volleyball

S. Burlington at LI, ppd. to Oct. 15

Boys Soccer

Montpelier 6, LI 0

North Country 1, Hazen 0

Northfield/Williamstown 1, Lake Region 0, OT

Danville at Craftsbury, 4:30

Cross Country

Boys: St. J 14, Mt. Mansfield 41

Girls: Mt. Mansfield 16, St. J 39

Women’s Tennis

NVU-Johnson 9, Lyndon 0

TOP PERFORMERS

Quarterback Quinn Murphy completed 2o-of-23 for 277 yards and four touchdown passes and receiver Alejandro Orozco collected three touchdowns, two via the air, as St. Johnsbury pounded Colchester 44-21.

St. J’s Hale Boyden (17:25) was in top form, winning a home boys cross-country race in a head-to-head clash with Mt. Mansfield.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

Football

Bellows Falls at Lyndon, 1

Field Hockey

St. J at Burr and Burton, 4

Montpelier at Lyndon, 11

Berlin at White Mountains, 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 1

Gorham at Lisbon, 2:15

Girls Soccer

St. J at Brattleboro, 10 a.m.

LI at Stowe, 11

Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 11

Thetford at Lake Region, 11

Randolph at North Country, 11

Berlin at White Mountains, 1

Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4

Coed XC

LI, Lake Region, Hazen at U-32, 10 a.m.

White Mountains Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Berlin at White Mountains, 3

Women’s Soccer

Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 1

Men’s Soccer

Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 3:15

Women’s Volleyball

Lyndon vs. UMaine-Presque Isle at St. Joseph’s, 1

Lyndon vs. St. Joseph’s, 3

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

Bass Fishing

Littleton at Partridge Lake, 8 a.m.

North Country at VPA Fall Classic, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Guilmette Launch, South Hero

