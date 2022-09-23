Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 24) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Berlin handles host Littleton 9-0 in a field hockey season opener at Remich Park on Monday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, SEPT. 23 FootballChamplain Valley 50, St. Johnsbury 28Lyndon 37, Spaulding 6North Country 54, Milton 0Girls SoccerBFA-St. Albans 1, St. J 0Spaulding 9, Lyndon 0Montpelier 4, Lake Region 1Missisquoi 6, Danville 0Blue Mountain 5, Enosburg 2Sunapee 3, Woodsville 0Boys SoccerEnosburg 5, Blue Mountain 0Woodsville 2, Sunapee 1Field HockeyLyndon 2, North Country 1 (OT)Girls GolfSt. J at West Bolton CC, 4Girls VolleyballCVU at Lyndon, ppd. TBD——TOP PERFORMERSDelaney Raymond came through in the clutch, burying the game-winning goal in overtime to push Lyndon past North Country, 2-1.Eli Vasconcelos and Coby Youngman each scored as Woodsville earned a 2-0 win over Sunapee.Jordan Alley had two goals and an assist, Maya Christy added two goals and Felicity Sulham registered 17 saves in Blue Mountain’s 5-2 victory over Enosburg.Ashton Gould piled up 150 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns as Lyndon steadily pulled away during a 37-6 football victory over Spaulding.Justin Young ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns and Hayden Boivin added two TDs as North Country dismantled Milton 54-0 to go to 4-0 on the season.——SATURDAY, SEPT. 24Girls SoccerOxbow at Hazen, 2Berlin at White Mountains, 1Profile at Littleton, 11Groveton at Colebrook, 4 More from this section 2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 4 Picks Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 24) And Weekend Schedule Wednesday H.S. Roundup: North Country Boys Soccer Shuts Out Vikings Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 12Boys SoccerSt. J at Burlington, 4:30Lyndon at Lamoille, 11North Country at Thetford, 11Stowe at Lake Region, 11Montpelier at Hazen, 11Danville at Twinfield, 11Berlin at White Mountains, 3Profile at Littleton, 1Groveton at Colebrook, 4Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 2Girls VolleyballSt. J at Mt. Mansfield, 11:30
Field Hockey
Milton at St. J, 11
Winnisquam at Littleton, 9
Berlin at White Mountains, 11
Cross Country
St. J at Manchester, N.H., All Day
Hazen at Twinfield, TBD
Profile, Woodsville at White Mountains, 9
Men's Soccer
SUNY-Canton at Lyndon, 11
Women's Soccer
SUNY-Canton at Lyndon, 1:30
Women's Tennis
Lyndon at Husson, 12, 3:30
——
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Men's Soccer
Johnson at Lyndon, 1
Women's Soccer
Johnson at Lyndon, 3:30
Women's Tennis
Lyndon at Thomas, 11 