Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 30) And Weekend Schedule

Sep 30, 2022

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, SEPT. 30 FootballBurr and Burton 49, St. Johnsbury 35Bellows Falls 34, North Country 27Girls SoccerBFA-Fairfax 5, Blue Mountain 0Gorham 4, Colebrook 2Woodsville 6, Lisbon 0Groveton 1, Lin-Wood 0Boys SoccerRandolph 8, Lyndon 0U-32 6, North Country 3Spaulding 2, Lake Region 1Hazen 3, Lamoille 0Richford 4, Danville 3Gorham 5, Colebrook 1Woodsville 6, Lisbon 0Groveton 2, Lin-Wood 0Field HockeyGilford 5, Littleton 0Girls VolleyballSt. J 3, Colchester 1——TOP PERFORMERSBen Taylor (two goals, assist), Coby Youngman (two goals), Nathaniel Chumbes (goal, assist) and Andrew Chumbes (goal, assist) led the offense as Woodsville notched a 6-0 win over Lisbon.Cody Trudeau and Jadon Baker both had a goal and assist as Hazen shutout Lamoille 3-0.——SATURDAY, OCT. 1Bass FishingWhite Mountains at N.H. State Tournament at Mascoma Lake (Enfield), 8 Girls GolfN.H. State Championship at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course (Salem), 7:30 (18 holes stroke play; players with qualifying scores will move on to play in NHIAA Individual Championship)FootballBrattleboro at Lyndon, 3:30Girls SoccerSt. J at Mt. Mansfield, 3North Country at Lake Region, 3Danville at Hazen, 3White Mountains at Berlin, 1Boys SoccerWhite Mountains at Berlin, 3:30Field HockeyWhite Mountains at Berlin, 11Missisquoi at St. J, 11Cross CountrySt. J, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville at Thetford, 10White Mountains at Berlin, 9:30Woodsville at Thetford, 9Men’s SoccerFarmington at Lyndon, 1Women’s SoccerFarmington at Lyndon, 3:30Women’s VolleyballLyndon at Maine Maritime, 2Men’s Cross CountryLyndon at Keene State, 10Women’s Cross CountryLyndon at Keene State, 10——SUNDAY, OCT. 2Women’s VolleyballLyndon at Husson, 12 More from this section +25 PHOTOS: St. J Field Hockey Edges Lyndon Falcons Fall Short Against Reigning Champs +3 Thursday H.S. 