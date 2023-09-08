Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 8) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now U-32 knocks off host St. J Academy 2-1 in a Vermont girls soccer season opener at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, SEPT. 8 FootballSt. J at Colchester, ppd. to Sunday at 11Boys SoccerWhite Mountains 0, Gilford 0Gorham 1, Woodsville 0Twinfield/Cabot at Danville, ppd. TBDGirls SoccerSt. J 1, BFA-St. Albans 1, 2OTMt. Mansfield 4, North Country 0Lake Region 5, Enosburg 0Gilford 8, White Mountains 0Woodsville 4, Gorham 1Boys GolfAt EnosburgNorth Country 186, Lake Region 227, Enosburg 237Field HockeyWhite Mountains at Bishop Brady, ppd. TBDLittleton at Newfound, ppd. TBD——TOP PERFORMERSIndie Haney notched a hat trick and Madison Bowman was in a giving mood with four assists as Lake Region jumped Enosburg 5-0.Makayla Walker scored twice and goalie Eliza Wagstaff registered a 16-save effort as Woodsville raced past Gorham 4-1.Hazen’s Brendan Moodie earned medalist honors with a 41 while Cash Mosher’s 44 led North Country to the overall team victory in a four-team golf match.Lake Region’s Bailey Ingalls carded a 57 and secured medalist honors in a three-team golf match.——SATURDAY, SEPT. 9FootballNorth Country at Lyndon, 1Boys SoccerSpaulding at St. J, 7Lyndon at Hazen, 11BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 11Lake Region at Hartford, 11 Littleton at Profile, 1Groveton at Colebrook, 1Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 12Girls SoccerPeoples at Lyndon, 11Littleton at Profile, 11Groveton at Colebrook, 11Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 2Cross CountryBurlington Invitational, 9:30St. J, White Mountains at Great Glen Race at Mt. Washington, 10Youth FootballNVYFL 7/8North Country at LyndonSt. Johnsbury at Barre, 8NVYFL 5/6North Country 1 at LyndonSt. Johnsbury at Barre, 9:30North Country 2 at South BurlingtonMen's SoccerLesley University at Lyndon, 3:30Women's VolleyballUniversity of Southern Maine at Lyndon, 12Women's TennisLyndon at Eastern Nazarene College, 1Women's SoccerLesley University at Lyndon, 1——SUNDAY, SEPT. 10FootballSt. Johnsbury at Colchester, 11Men's SoccerLyndon at Colby-Sawyer, 1:30Women's TennisLyndon at Lesley University, TBA 