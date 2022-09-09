Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 9) And Saturday Schedule

Receiver Alejandro Oroczo celebrates a 50-yard touchdown reception from Quinn Murphy as teammate Caleb Pontti looks on during the first half of St. Johnsbury's home-opening clash with Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Football
St. Johnsbury 42, Middlebury 14
Girls Soccer
Harwood 8, Lyndon 0
North Country 6, Lamoille 0
U-32 3, Lake Region 2
BFA-Fairfax 8, Hazen 2
Woodsville 3, Blue Mountain 1
Gilford 7, White Mountains 0
Boys Soccer
Gilford 4, White Mountains 0
Girls Volleyball
Essex 3, St. J 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-12)
Lyndon 3, Randolph 0 (25-16, 26-15, 25-19)
Field Hockey
Lyndon 3, North Country 0
Bishop Brady 3, White Mountains 1
Cross Country
Profile at Lin-Wood, 4
Women’s Volleyball
Lyndon vs. Cazenovia at Colby, 6
Lyndon vs. Mount Holyoke at Colby, 8
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Star Poulin recorded a hat trick as North Country dominated en route to its first win of the season over Lamoille, 6-0.
Paige Smith scored two second-half goals in a 3-1 victory over Blue Mountain to help keep Woodsville undefeated.
Molly Smith, Sarah Tanner and Delaney Raymond each scored in Lyndon’s 3-0 shutout victory of North Country.
Kayley Goodsell (10 aces, three kills), Grace Martin (eight aces, five kills, six digs, three assists) and Clara Hernandez (seven assists, three aces, kill) led Lyndon past Randolph in three straight sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.