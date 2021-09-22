NEWPORT — The 2021 Barrel Bowl is canceled.
The annual gridiron rivalry game between Lyndon Institute and North Country was slated for Friday night in Newport, but won’t be played because of COVID-19. The announcement came via email Wednesday afternoon.
“On Wednesday, September 22, NCUHS learned of a school community member who tested positive for COVID-19,” North Country principal Chris Young said. “This has impacted our football team to the point that we are unable to safely field a team for this Friday’s game against Lyndon. We have also postponed our Maniatty Homecoming activities until a later date. At this time, we do not have any additional cases of school community members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are therefore able to continue to participate in other athletic practices and matches.”
Said Lyndon athletic director Eric Berry: “While we are disappointed our kids can’t play in the Barrel Bowl, we respect North Country’s decision during what is still a difficult time created by the pandemic.”
There was no Barrel Bowl in 2020 after the Vermont Principals’ Association opted for a 7-0n-7 touch football season instead of a traditional 11-on-11 tackle football campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In Barrel Bowl 14 in 2019, Lyndon edged North Country 19-14.
This story will be updated.
