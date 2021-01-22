Friday’s H.S. Roundup: Colebrook, Profile Snatch First Wins of 2021

GROVETON — Carson Rancourt and Kaiden Dowse combined for 34 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Mohawks to a first win, 60-57, against rival Groveton on Friday night.
Maddox Godzyk added 10 points and nine rebounds, while Marik Boire and Kolton Dowse teamed up for 16 points.
“We had balanced scoring tonight from our five starters,” said coach Ryan Call. “We had good defensive ball pressure. Kaiden and Carson were the two up on the ball. We had a lot of steals and easy baskets, which we need. We struggled offensively to get good shots off. We’re small, so we need our guards to rebound and the three of them brought in 24 boards. This got us in the win column.”
In the final minutes, Kaiden Dowse scored the last six points for the Mohawks and he pulled up near the foul line for a jump shot that broke a 56-56 tie. With 40 seconds left, he drained a pair of free throws to maintain the lead.
“Kaiden had some big hoops down the stretch,” Call said. “We were big on the foul line with 11 of 12 total. Those 10 points from Maddox were huge for us.”
The Eagles, with only one practice before the game after a nine-day layoff, looked a bit rusty and missed the first six shots while Boire nailed a couple of triples for the Mohawks.
The hosts evened the score at eight each with the last six points of the first on three foul shots from Kaden Cloutier and a triple from Julian Kenison. When Kenison led the mini-rally to take the lead, 17-11, it was Godzyk to the rescue for CA with a quick pair of twos.
As the first half closed, Chris Corliss fed Kaden Cloutier to pull the lead to the Eagles, 24-23. The Mohawks went on a 12-2 run that Godzyk ignited through the first four minutes of the third and the Dowse brothers owned eight points for a 35-27 lead. In the midst of it, Kenison headed to the Eagles bench with foul trouble.
On a three from Cloutier, the Eagles started back into it and closed to two before Rancourt and Kolton Dowse each scored so that CA could carry a 43-37 lead into the fourth. Two minutes later, the Eagles held the lead by a point as Matt St. Cyr caught fire and netted 10 of his 16 points in the final frame.
The Mohawks ramped up the hustle. Godzyk on the line and Boire and Rancourt from the floor gave CA a 50-44 hold. Kenison came back for a few minutes and when he was fouled on a three made all three foul shots. Brandon Laundry was open underneath to swing the lead to the Eagles, 54-52. Kolton Dowse used a rebound and baseline drive to even the score before Kaiden Dowse ensured a first win for the Mohawks.
“The same as in Gorham, no rhythm to our offense and we need to find some,” said GHS coach Mark Collins. “In the last three minutes we threw the ball out of bounds three times. Others have to step up and take care of the ball. We had too many unforced turnovers. Our seniors need to play like seniors.”
Next for Colebrook is a home game with White Mountains on Tuesday with a 5 p.m. varsity start and JV to follow. Groveton is slated to be in Lisbon Tuesday for a 5 p.m. varsity start.
COLEBROOK (1-2): Carson Rancourt 6-2-16; Kolten Dowse 2-3-8; Marik Boire 2-2-8; Kaiden Dowse 8-2-18; Maddox Godzyk 4-2-10. Totals: 22-FG 11-12-FT 60.
GROVETON (1-1): Kaden Cloutier 1-0-3; Aiden Whiting 2-4-9; Matt St.Cyr 7-0-16; Julian Kenison 4-6-16; Brandon Laundry 5-1-11; Chris Corliss 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 11-17-FT 57.
CA 8 15 20 17 — 60
GHS 8 16 13 20 — 57
3-Point FG: C 5 (Boire 2, Rancourt 2, Ko. Dowse); G 6 (Krenison 2, St. Cyr 2, Whiting, Cloutier). Team Fouls: C 17; G 12. Fouled Out: G, Kenison.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
PROFILE 57, LIN-WOOD 43: In Bethlehem, Josh Robie scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and Karsen Robie added 14 points, including four 3s as Profile rallied to give Mitchell Roy his first win as a varsity coach.
Lin-Wood led 35-31 after three quarters, but the host Patriots roared back, outscoring the Lumberjacks 26-8 over the final eight minutes.
Alex Leslie punched in nine points, seven in the final stanza for the winners. Josh Robie hit all three of his 3s during the decisive run.
“Our freshman trio of Karsen Robie, Josh Robie and Alex Leslie came out and played like veterans tonight,” Roy said. “Assistant coach Zach Bushway did an excellent job preparing Myles Mackinnon and Joey Huerter for their defensive matchups and it showed through their effort and performance. I am beyond proud of this group and how they are coming together through adversity.”
Profile’s next two games, against Littleton on Monday and at Pittsburg-Canaan on Thursday, were canceled. The Patriots are slated to host Lisbon on Feb. 2.
LIN-WOOD (1-1): Cam Clermont 6-1-13, Jake Avery 4-0-10, Max Leblanc 6-5-18. Totals: 17-FG 6-7-FT 43.
PROFILE (1-1): Josh Robie 5-4-17, Karsen Robie 5-0-14, Myles Mackinnon 3-0-6, Simon Pitre 2-0-5, Alex Leslie 2-5-9, Colin Cote 2-1-6. Totals: 19-FG 10-13-FT 57.
LW 9 19 7 8 — 43
PS 6 16 9 26 — 57
3-Point FG: L 3 (Avery 2, Leblanc); P 9 (Josh Robie 3, Karsen Robie 4, Pitre, Cote). Team Fouls: L 20, P 13. Fouled Out: L, Clermont, John Perry.
GIRLS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 67, GROVETON 25: In Colebrook, Sage Smith collected 23 points, six steals, four rebounds and four assists and Sam Howe had 18 points, 12 boards and three steals in Colebrook’s rout.
Ariana Lord tallied 10 points and six rebounds, while Sierra Riff picked up six rebounds, six assists and three steals in the win.
Emmalee DeBlois paced the Eagles with eight points.
Defending champion Colebrook plays at White Mountains and Groveton hosts Lisbon on Tuesday.
GROVETON (1-1): Madison Ash 1-4-6, Emmalee DeBlois 4-0-8, Marissa Kenison 1-1-3, Emily Schafermeyer 1-0-2, Haley Savage 2-0-4, Paige Lambert 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 5-16-FT 25.
COLEBROOK (3-0): Sage Smith 9-5-23, Sam Howe 6-5-18, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Emma McKeage 3-0-6, Sara Fernald 1-0-2, Shyanna Fuller 3-0-6, Ariana Lord 4-1-10. Totals: 27-FG 11-15-FT 67.
GHS 5 4 7 9 — 25
CA 21 17 20 9 — 67
3-Point FG: C 2 (Howe, Lord). Team Fouls: G 10, C 11.
