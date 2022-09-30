LISBON — Ben Taylor (two goals, assist), Coby Youngman (two goals), Nathaniel Chumbes (goal, assist) and Andrew Chumbes (goal, assist) led the offense as Woodsville notched a 6-0 soccer win over Lisbon on Saturday.
Landon Kingsbury and Owen McClintock added assists. Cam Davidson and Ethan Kimball split time in net for the Engineers.
Woodsville (7-1) has a quick turnaround as Groveton comes to town Saturday at noon.
HAZEN 3, LAMOILLE 0: In Hardwick, Cody Trudeau and Jadon Baker both had a goal and assist as Hazen shutout Lamoille.
Trudeau found Baker to give the hosts a 1-0 halftime lead. Midway through the second, Trudeau doubled the lead by putting home a penalty kick and ten minutes after that Baker assisted Xavier Hill to make it 3-0.
Hazen (3-4-1) plays again on Thursday, a 4 o’clock road game versus Paine Mountain.
RICHFORD 4, DANVILLE 3: In Danville, Richford scored three unanswered second-half goals as the Bears’ dropped a heartbreaker.
Andrew Joncas’ tally gave Danville a 1-0 lead at the break. Caiden Hill converted a penalty kick and Nate Despathy ripped a 30-yard free kick for a 3-1 Bears lead.
Richford battled back to tie and send to overtime, then connected on a 20-yard free kick five minutes into extra time to prevail.
Danville (1-7) lost 4-1 the first time the two teams played back on Sept. 8. The Bears square off with D-IV foe Blue Mountain Monday at 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
GORHAM 4, COLEBROOK 2: In Colebrook, Haley Rossitto scored twice but it wasn’t enough as the Mohawks fell at home.
Both Rossitto’s goals came in the first half, each in response just minutes after goals by Gorham. Gorham then punched in another goal to make it a 3-2 deficit at halftime and then another early in the second half.
Ariana Lord and Sam Samson assisted Rossitto’s scores.
Sierra Riff made 11 saves for CA in the loss.
“First half, we played very even with them,” Mohawks coach Katie Parker said. “Both teams had chances — they monopolized on theirs. Second half they won more of the 50-50 balls and controlled play and our chances.”
Colebrook (1-8) has White Mountains at home Monday at 4.
BFA-FAIRFAX 5, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0: In Wells River, the Bullets shut out the Bucks to give Blue Mountain its first loss in versus Vermont competition.
Ava ArdoVino (two), Emma Spiller, Faith Benjamin and Anna Sargent scored for BFA which led 4-0 at half.
Felicity Sulham had eight saves for BMU compared to Mikayla Tobey’s nine.
“We played a flat first 20 minutes but was able to play pretty even for 60 minutes,” Bucks’ coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “Being down three goals early, it would have been easy to get rolled over but our girls didn’t quit and created solid opportunities. I thought our defense really stepped up and limited BFA’s chances over the final 60 minutes.”
Blue Mountain (6-3) welcomes Winooski on Friday at 4.
