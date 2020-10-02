WHITEFIELD — Alyssa Fryman scored twice early in the first half as White Mountains Regional earned its first win and handed Colebrook its first loss, 2-0, on a rainy Friday.
The Spartans senior fired in the first goal two minutes in from about 20 yards out, the ball slipping through the hands of Mohawk goalkeeper Sierra Riff. The second goal came about 11 minutes later when the ball popped out of a group in the middle and Fryman drilled it into the far side.
Riff recovered to make some great saves among her 17 (eight in the first half), including a leap to snatch a rising rocket among the more than 25 shots the Spartans unleashed. Riff had plenty of help from Allison Herres and Bryn Pearson on the back line.
The Mohawks struggled to get the ball over midfield. They did not get a first shot until 11 minutes left to halftime and Carissa Challinor made the first of her two saves on four CA shots for the game as the Mohawks turned up the pressure over the final 10 minutes.
“Our defense held their ground,” said CA coach Katie Parker. “Allison was all over the place and saved us many times. That first goal was a weak one and the second one we didn’t mark up in the middle, but we just didn’t generate any offense. When I moved Sam Howe back to stopper, it made a huge difference. We have to find that connection between defense and midfield to move the ball up.”
For WMR coach Steve Welch, it was a relief to get that first win. “We started slow this season, but looked a lot better today. We had good passing and I can’t really find any complaints. Fryman had a real good game and I thought one of our transfer students, Adrienne Foster at center midfield did a good job.”
The Spartans (1-1-1) and travel to Woodsville Tuesday while Colebrook (3-1) will host Profile on Monday.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
NORTH COUNTRY 1, STOWE 0: In Stowe, Riann Fortin’s 23-yard strike off a direct kick with 19 minutes left lifted North Country to a narrow home win.
NC goalkeeper Mckenna Marquis had six saves on nine shots by Stowe (0-2). Anika Wagner made 10 saves on 21 shots by the Falcons. NC (2-0) hosts St. J on Monday at 4.
DANVILLE 7, WINOOSKI 1: In Winooski, Autumn Larocque and Ava Marshia each scored a pair of goals as Danville broke away in the second half.
Lilah Hall, Rylie Cadieux and Vanessa Foster each tallied for the Indians, who scored five times in the second half, including three goals in the first three minutes after halftime.
Cadieux and Colleen Flinn combined for six saves for DHS (2-0), which hosts Oxbow on Wednesday at 4.
BOYS SOCCER
COLEBROOK 2, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1: In Colebrook, the Mohawks scored early in each half then held off the Spartans.
Logan Rines deposited a a cross from Kegan Nelson to get WMR back in the game 2-1 in the 65th minute. The Spartans outshot the hosts 8-5.
WM (1-2) hosts Woodsville on Tuesday at 5. Colebrook (3-1) is at Profile on Monday at 3:30.
FIELD HOCKEY
LYNDON 4, U-32 2: In Lyndon, Delaney Raymond scored a pair of goals as Lyndon field hockey turned back visiting U-32 to improve to 2-0.
Brydie Barton notched a pair of assists while Jamie Fenoff and Emily Tanner added goals for the Vikings, who have seven goals through two games.
Alaina Beauregard scored both for the Raiders.
“We had a lot of shots on goal,” said LI coach Jennifer Patridge. “Emma Newland made some amazing saves in goal. Both teams played well. Looking forward to the rest of the season.”
The Vikings are at Harwood on Monday.
NORTH COUNTRY 2, MILTON 0: In Milton, Leah Lewis and Clarissa Demers each tallied to lead the Falcons to their first win of the season. NC (1-2) will host Spaulding next Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
U-32 26, LYNDON 14: In East Montpelier, Vikings quarterback Zach Hale tossed a pair of touchdowns to Parker and Whitcomb and Ben Perkins, but the Raiders escaped with the victory.
The hosts broke a 14-all tie with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Perkins added a first-quarter interception for Lyndon (1-2), which visits North Country on Tuesday at 6. The Falcons won 48-34 in the opener.
