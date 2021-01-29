Friday’s H.S. Roundup: Hazelton, Spartans Overpower Eagles; Graham’s Jumper Wins It For White Mountains

WHITEFIELD — White Mountains shot the lights out with nine threes and overpowered Groveton 62-39 on Friday for a fifth win in six starts.
With 14 points and 20 rebounds, Avery Hazleton was a mountain in the middle and a very mobile mountain, too. Tyler Hicks tossed in 14 points and Brayden White led the three in double-digits with 15 points that included four triples.
The Spartans took care of the ball with only eight turnovers total and shot an inspired 7 for 10 from behind the arc in the second half.
WMR coach Mike Curtis reported that Hazelton has really improved this year and that he thought the team played good man-to-man defense.
Hicks was an inspiration in the first quarter with five points, including a steal that turned into a layup and a foul shot plus a couple of assists. Hazleton added six points (twice on rebounds) to the Spartans’ 20-11 lead in eight minutes. Julian Kenison owned seven points for the Eagles.
GHS coach Mark Collins offered, “In the first half, their big kid hurt us. We didn’t do a lot to slow him down. When you get behind, you have to do something different. We depend on Julian a lot and the others need to get involved too. The second half was a little better. We’ll see from here.”
The Eagles were still within nine points, 23-14, into the last six-and-a-half minutes to halftime and they froze there, while the Spartans scored the last six points. When Parker Valdez got into foul trouble, Forrest Pribbernow came off the bench and added a couple of baskets to the lead.
The Spartans lit up the gym with five triples in the third, two from White that pushed the lead to 51-30, while the Eagles’ Matt St. Cyr tallied nine of his 16 points. On this night, Hazleton ruled and he had plenty of hot shots to back him up.
On Monday, Groveton will be home with Lin-Wood and White Mountains will be at Woodsville.
GHS (2-2): Aiden Whiting 1-3-5; Matt St. Cyr 7-0-16; Julian Kenison 6-1-14; Chris Corliss 1-2-4. Totals: 15 FG 6-10-FT 39.
WM (5-2): Brody LaBounty 3-0-8; Logan Ames 1-0-3; Brayden White 5-1-15; Parker Valdez 1-0-2; Forest Pribbernow 3-0-6; Tyler Hicks 4-4-14. Totals: 23-FG 7-9-FT 62.
GHS 11 3 16 9 — 39
WM 20 9 22 11 — 62
3-Point FG: G 3 (St. Cyr 2, Kenison 1); W 9 (LaBounty 2, Hicks 2, White 4, Ames 1). Teams Fouls: G 8; W 13.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
GIRLS HOOPS
WHITE MOUNTAINS 35, GROVETON 34: In Groveton, Kelsey Graham hit the go-ahead jumper with 4 seconds to play to lift the Spartans to a thrilling win over their rival.
Down 34-33, Graham, a senior forward, beat her defender off the dribble, then pulled up and hit a mid-range jumper. Groveton tried to go the length of the floor for the win but got to half court and couldn’t get a shot off.
Groveton, which finished 5 of 16 from the foul line, missed the front end of two one-and-ones with a one-point lead under a minute left.
WM guard Lily Kenison paced the winners with 15 points while Ava Simpson chipped in 10. Emmalee DeBlois led the Eagles with 15 points.
White Mountains hosts Woodsville on Tuesday at 6:30. Groveton is at Gorham on Monday at 6:30.
WM (3-3): Ava Simpson 2-6-10, Lily Kenison 6-1-15, Jaylin Bennett 2-0-4, Morgan Doolan 1-0-2, Kelsey Graham 2-0-4. Totals: 13-FG 7-14-FT 35.
GHS (2-2): Mackenzie Pape 2-0-4, Madison Ash 1-0-2, Nodia Davenport 1-1-3, Emmalee DeBlois 6-3-15, Marissa Kenison 3-1-7, Emily Schafermeyer 1-0-3. Totals: 14-FG 5-16-FT 34.
WM 6 11 7 11 — 35
GHS 9 5 8 11 — 34
3-Point FG: W 2 (Kenison 2); G 1 (Schafeymeyer). Team Fouls: W 12, G 11.
