LITTLETON — Bre Lemay had a hat trick and Hannah Brown scored twice as Littleton routed visiting Lin-Wood 6-0 in its home opener at Norton Pike Field on Friday.
Olivia Corrigan scored in the second half for the Crusaders, who ran their record to 3-0.
LHS hosts Pittsburg-Canaan on Monday at 4.
PROFILE 4, WHITE MOUNTAINS 2: In Franconia, Madison McLaren scored three times to lead the Patriots to their first win of the season.
Sophie Bell added the other tally for the Pats (1-2), who play at Lisbon on Monday.
COLEBROOK 5, GROVETON 0: In Colebrook, Sam Howe scored three times and added an assist and Sage Smith scored twice and had two assists to lead the Mohawks.
Colebrook led 3-0 at the break. Sierra Riff had eight saves for Colebrook. Katherine Bushy made seven for Groveton.
The Mohawks (2-0) are at Gorham and Groveton (0-3) hosts Woodsville on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
LITTLETON 5, LIN-WOOD 0: In Littleton, five players scored as the Crusaders rolled past the Lumberjacks at Remich Park.
Joelevy Perez and Austin Marquis scored in the first half while Parker Paradice, Kyle Huynh and Juan Hernandez tallied in the second for LHS (1-1), which bounced back from a 2-1 overtime loss to Berlin.
The Crusaders travel to Pittsburg-Canaan on Monday.
PROFILE 2, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1: In Whitefield, Alex Leslie scored early in the first half and Kiran Sherburne deposited early in the second as the Patriots held off the Spartans.
WMR chipped away in the 69th minute. Brayden White took a hard left-footed shot from about 20 yards out that came off the Profile goalkeeper and Robby Southworth deposited it.
“Strong play from Brody Labounty, Parker Valdez and Kegan Nelson in a very physical game,” said Spartans coach Andy Cliche.
Profile (2-1) is at Lisbon on Monday. WM (1-1) plays at Colebrook on Oct. 2.
GOLF
LITTLETON TOPS AGAIN: At Blackmount, Spenser Stevens tallied 29 points in the Stableford scoring system (2-under par) to claim medalist honors and guide Littleton to another three-team win.
The Crusaders finished with a team-high 49 points while Woodsville had 40 and White Mountains 10. The three teams do it again on Friday at Blackmount.
FIELD HOCKEY
BERLIN 2, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Berlin, the Mountaineers scored one in each half to hold off the Spartans in a physical clash.
Jen Fowler was outstanding in goal with 17 saves for WMR (0-1-1). “She commands the back field and has grown leaps and bounds since she started in net three years ago,” said Spartans coach Jeannine LaBounty.
“There were some nice runs down the field. Abi McCusker played well on the wing and Olivia Baker had some big plays in the defensive circle,” added LaBounty. “We are learning to play together and the girls are responsive to a new lineup and system of play. Olivia Baker received the Patti Hood Sportsmanship award for our team.”
The Spartans play Littleton on Tuesday. The two teams played to a scoreless draw in the season opener.
