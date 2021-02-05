Friday’s H.S. Roundup: Out Of Quarantine, Littleton Locks Down Lisbon

LITTLETON — Fresh out of quarantine, the Littleton girls locked down Lisbon to earn a 48-19 win in a Division IV clash on Friday.
Lauren McKee had 12 points, six rebounds and five steals, Olivia Corrigan scored 12 and Hannah Brown had seven steals, seven assists and six boards for the Crusaders, who were playing their first regular-season game since Jan. 21.
LHS returned to the court for practice Monday after a 10-day quarantine and pause of its basketball program because of COVID-19.
“It was good to be back playing competition again after our layoff. The kids missed the competition,” said Crusaders coach Dale Prior. “We played well in many aspects. Rebounding was the best it has been all season, ball movement was great and our post players were a presence.
“Our effort was solid and had three players in double figures and a fourth with nine, which is a much better balance than the games before the break.”
The two clubs meet again in Lisbon on Tuesday at 5.
LRS (4-2): Katie Clark 0-1-1, Sara Brown 1-1-3, Peyton Clark 1-0-3, Aiden Jesseman 1-0-3, Tori Jellison 2-0-4, Kendal Clark 2-0-4, Natasha Holbrook 0-1-1. Totals: 7-FG 3-6-FT 19.
LHS (3-1): Hannah Brown 0-1-1, Olivia Corrigan 5-1-12, Nicoria Johnson 5-0-10, Kaylee Manzella 4-1-9, Lauren McKee 4-2-12, Jamie Lee Lamarre 1-0-2, Maddy Carbonneau 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 5-9-FT 48.
LRS 2 2 7 8 — 19
LHS 16 6 20 6 — 48
3-Point FG: LR 2 (P. Clark, Jesseman); L 3 (Corrigan, McKee 2). Team Fouls: LR 10, L 10.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 32, BERLIN 25: In Whitefield, Ava Simpson tallied 18 points, including a pair of fourth-quarter 3s, as the Spartans held off rival Berlin to get back to .500 on the season.
“I was very pleased with our defensive effort tonight,” said WMR coach Chris Foss. “I thought everyone worked hard on both ends of the floor. Ava carried us offensively with 18 tonight, but overall a good team win.”
White Mountains is at Woodsville on Monday at 5:30.
BHS (3-3): Peare 2-4-10, Balderamma 4-2-10, McCormick 1-0-2, Cusseau 1-0-3. Totals: 8-FG 6-15-FT 25.
WMR (4-4): Ava Simpson 5-6-18, Olivia Shallow 0-1-1, Lily Kenison 1-1-3, Jaylin Bennett 1-1-3, Alyssa Fryman 0-1-1, Kelsey Graham 3-0-6. Totals: 10-FG 10-19-FT 32.
BHS 4 6 6 9 — 25
WMR 9 5 7 11 — 32
3-Point FG: B 3 (Peare, McCormick); W 2 (Simpson). Team Fouls: B 13, W 14.
WOODSVILLE 53, PROFILE 19: In Woodsville, Graci Kaiser and Mackenzie Kingsbury each had three 3s and 11 points to lead the Engineers to their fourth win in as many games.
“We were able to get some good open looks and knock them down tonight,” said WHS coach Steve Colby. “It was nice to get everyone some playing time.”
Mya Brown scored 10 to pace the Patriots.
Woodsville hosts White Mountains on Monday, a team it beat by double figures on Tuesday. Profile is at Gorham on Tuesday
PS (0-4): Mya Brown 3-4-10, Maddie Koehler 3-0-6, Kyah Knight 1-0-2, Jaseive Fogerty 0-1-1. Totals: 7-FG 5-9-FT 19.
WHS (4-0): Maddie Roy 3-0-7, Emily Prest 1-1-3, Morgan Wagstaff 0-1-1, Graci Kaiser 3-2-11, Abigail Crocker 1-0-2, Olivia Sarkis 2-2-6, Mackenzie Kingsbury 4-0-11, Leah Krull 2-0-5, Emily Farr 1-3-5, Anna McIntyre 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 9-17-FT 53.
PS 2 9 2 6 — 19
WHS 16 19 14 14 — 53
3-Point FG: W 8 (Roy, Kaiser 3, Kingsbury 3, Krull). Team Fouls: P 11, W 10.
BOYS HOOPS
WOODSVILLE 78, PROFILE 38: In Woodsville, Cam Tenney-Burt continued his division-leading scoring pace with a 21-point effort to lead the Engineers, who bounced back after their first loss of the season — to White Mountains on Monday.
Freshman twin brothers Josh (14 points) and Karsen (12) combined to hit eights 3s in the loss.
Woodsville has a rematch with the Spartans on Monday. Profile is slated to play at Gorham on Tuesday.
PS (1-4): Josh Robie 5-0-14, Karsen Robie 4-0-12, Myles McKinnon 1-0-2, Alex Leslie 3-2-8, Colin Cote 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 2-3-FT 38.
WHS (4-1): Corey Bemis 5-1-12, Cam Tenney-Burt 9-2-21, Michael Maccini 5-0-10, Joe Boudreault 2-0-4, Cam Davidson 4-2-10, Nick Vigent 4-0-8, Elijah Flocke 2-5-9, Bobby Valliant 2-0-4. Totals: 33-FG 9-14-FT 78.
PS 14 5 8 11 — 38
WHS 14 27 25 12 — 78
3-Point FG: P 8 (J. Robie 4, K. Robie 4); W 3 (Bemis 2, Tenney-Burt). Team Fouls: P 8, W 9.
GROVETON 57, COLEBROOK 41: In Colebrook, Matt St. Cyr delivered 19 points and 10 rebounds while Chris Corliss collected eight points, 12 boards and seven assists as Groveton avenged an earlier loss against the Mohawks en route to a second straight win.
Carson Rancourt banged four threes to lead the Tribe with 16 points.
Groveton is at Lincoln and Colebrook hosts Groveton on Tuesday.
GHS (4-3): Aiden Whiting 5-2-12, Matt St. Cyr 9-1-19, Julian Kenison 4-2-11, Brandon Laundry 3-1-7, Chris Corliss 4-0-8. Totals: 25-FG 6-8-FT 57.
CA (3-4): Carson Rancourt 6-0-16, Kolten Dowse 2-0-6, Brandon Lawruk 1-0-2, Marik Boire 1-0-2, Kaiden Dowse 0-2-2, Maddox Godzyk 4-1-9, Keenan Hurlbert 2-0-4. Totals: 16-FG 3-8-FT 41.
GHS 14 6 19 18 — 57
CA 13 10 8 10 — 41
3-Point FG: G 1 (Kenison); C 6 (Rancourt 4, Ko. Dowse 2). Team Fouls: G 15, C 14.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 62, BERLIN 31: In Berlin, Brody LaBounty hit 6 of 7 3s and finished with 22 points to lead the Spartans to their sixth straight win.
Tyler Hicks added 10 assists, six boards and four steals to go with six points and Avery Hazelton tallied 16 points and six rebounds in the win.
White Mountains outscored its rival 25-4 in the third quarter.
The Spartans host Woodsville on Monday, a team they dispatched 59-51 last week in a thriller.
WMR (7-1): Brody LaBounty 7-2-22, Brayden White 3-2-10, Kody Whittum 1-0-3, Parker Valdez 1-1-3, Forrest Pribbernow 1-0-2, Tyler Hicks 2-2-6, Avery Hazelton 7-2-16. Totals: 22-FG 9-18-FT 62.
BHS (0-6): Poulin 6-2-14, Goyette 3-0-6, Mercieri 1-1-3, Dow 4-0-8. Totals: 14-FG 3-18-FT 31.
WMR 12 19 25 6 — 62
BHS 6 11 4 10 — 31
3-Point FG: W 9 (LaBounty 6, White 2, Whittum). Team Fouls: W 17, B 13. Fouled Out: W, Pribbernow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.