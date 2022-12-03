Friday’s H.S. Roundup: Profile, Woodsville Cruise In Season-Openers
Buy Now

Defending champion and unbeaten Woodsville rolls to a 57-27 win at Profile on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

BETHLEHEM — Josh Robie drained five threes on his way to a 31-point outing as Profile rolled to a 68-36 season-opening victory over visiting Gorham in New Hampshire Division IV boys basketball action Friday night.

Alex Leslie added 16 points in the win and Jackson Clough (7) and Karsen Robie combined for 13.

