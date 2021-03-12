Friday’s H.S. Roundup: St. J Fends Off Essex, Runs Win Streak To Five; Falcon Girls Secure No. 2 Seed

ESSEX — Cole Banks pumped in 18 points, including hitting 10 of 10 fouls shots, as the St. Johnsbury basketball team staved off Essex 53-50 in a Division I clash Friday night, running its win streak to five games.
The visiting Hilltoppers hit 23 of 27 free throws in both teams’ regular-season finale. Essex was 2 of 7.
Murphy Young (10) and Fritz Hauser combined for 19 points for the Academy, which nearly blew a 13-point lead. The Hornets rallied to tie the game 43-all with 2:52 to go before the visitors pulled out the win.
“In each win [during the streak], we have responded well to adversity late in the game,” St. J coach Ben Davis said. “The team has remained confident no matter what the situation. I think that confidence continues to grow and has led to successful outcomes in some very close games, especially on the road.”
Tournament pairings will be released on Monday.
SJ (5-2): Colby Garey-Wright 1-5-7, Cole Banks 4-10-18, Murphy Young 4-2-10, Sam Begin 2-0-4, Dalton Mathews 2-1-5, Fritz Hauser 2-5-9. Totals: 15-FG 23-27-FT 53.
EHS (3-4): Nelson 0-1-1, Paquette 5-1-14, Root 2-0-4, Hoffman 2-1-5, Robinson 5-1-11, Bostwick 2-0-5, Price 4-0-8, Shedd 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 2-7-FT 50.
SJ 11 14 14 14 — 53
EHS 12 6 11 21 — 50
3-Point FG: E 6 (Paquette 3, Hoffman, Robinson, Bostwick). Team Fouls: S 12, E 22. Fouled Out: E, Price.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 48, TWINFIELD 34: In a finale to a season that began just two weeks ago, the Bucks powered to the win with a big fourth quarter. They end the regular season at an unseemly 2-2 record, but will have a berth in the D-IV playoff field.
“We took advantage of the absence of Gavin Fowler, who’s one of the better players in D-IV and who clogs up the middle for them,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said.
With a game-high 16, Evan Dennis and Ethan Gilding combined for 28 points while Ricky Fenimore had 12 rebounds. “Fenimore was a beast on the boards – the guys played well tonight, and the great state of Vermont has opened up the playoffs to everybody,” Cook said. “We’ll see where they put us, we’d love to have a home game.”
It was the final home regular-season game for BMU seniors Collin Punderson and Will Hayward.
TU (5-2): Medose 2-1-6, Lore 1-0-2, Moran 0-2-2, Gouge 1-0-2, Roberts 3-1-8, Cushing 2-1-5, Gladding 4-1-9. Totals: 13-FG 6-12-FT 34.
BM (2-2): Tanner Winchester 1-0-2, Sam Demers 0-2-2, Evan Dennis 7-0-16, Ethan Gilding 4-3-12, Ricky Fenimore 3-0-7, Collin Punderson 4-1-9. Totals: 19-FG 6-10-FT 48.
TU 10 8 10 6 — 34
BM 11 13 9 15 — 48
3-Point FG: T 2 (Medose, Roberts); B 3 (E. Dennis 2, Gilding, Fenimore). Team Fouls: T 15, B 14.
GIRLS HOOPS
NORTH COUNTRY 56, ENOSBURG 54 (OT): In Enosburg, in the third game of the season between the two teams, the visiting Falcons won the rubber match to earn the second seed in next week’s D-II tournament.
The Falcons’ Riann Fortin (game-high 18 points) had a putback off an offensive rebound with under :10 to go in regulation to force OT. A 3-pointer by NCU’s Cora Nadeau (14 points) with two minutes left in OT made it 54-50, and the visitors never trailed again. A Fortin postup with 90 seconds left was the eventual winner.
Hailey Pothier also helped the cause with 12 points as the Falcons (6-2) ended up in second place behind undefeated Fair Haven.
VPA brackets will be issued on Monday.
NC (6-2): McKenna Marsh 3-0-7, Adrianna Chaput 1-0-3, Emma Fortin 1-0-2, Hailey Pothier 5-1-12, Riann Fortin 7-4-18, Cora Nadeau 5-1-14. Totals: 22-FG 15-FT 56
EHS (5-2): Adams 5-1-11, Gervais 2-1-7, Robtoy 2-6-10, Bowen 4-2-10, Burns 3-3-12. Totals: 16-FG 13-FT 54.
NC 12 9 14 11 8 — 56
EHS 10 12 10 16 6 — 54
3-Point FG: N 6 (Nadeau 3, Marsh, Chaput, Pothier); E 3 (Gervais 2, Burns). Team Fouls: N 19, E 11. Fouled Out: E, Bowen.
