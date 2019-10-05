Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
DANVILLE — Sophomore Avery Withers scored her first varsity goal, and sophomore Lilli Klark and junior Macy Vogan-Schneider also scored in the first half to help the Danville Indians to a 3-1 win on a chilly Friday afternoon.
Danville had an 18-13 shots edge in a game in which they had just one substitute, said Danville coach Spencer Morse, adding that GK Carlie Beliveau had a nice diving save in the second half to help preserve the win.
