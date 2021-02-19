Friday’s H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Woodsville Girls Turn Back Defending Champs Again

WOODSVILLE, N.H. — The score resembled the first game, but it wasn’t as close.
A 12-0 run to start the third quarter opened up a 13-point Woodsville lead, and the undefeated Engineers went on to a 49-43 win Friday afternoon over Colebrook Academy. It was their second win in six days over the defending D-IV titlists following a 47-42 win in Colebrook on Feb. 13.
The blistering start to the second half gave Woodsville a 39-26 lead, and they expanded it to 16, 45-29 going into the fourth after holding the Mohawks to three third-quarter points. Slowly, the Mohawks chipped away at the lead, with free throws by Sam Howe cutting it to 10, 47-37 with 4:59 left.
CA held the Engineers without a field goal the rest of the way. Buckets by Ariana Lord and Sage Smith made it 47-41 with 1:20 left. The Engineers then missed two one-and-ones but CA couldn’t capitalize, and they missed a chance to cut it to four. A three-point try by Sage Smith that would have cut it to three with 15 seconds left missed.
“Another great game between two really good teams,” Engineers coach Steve Colby said. “We had a big third quarter and were able to hold on.”
The Engineers host Lisbon Tuesday at 4:30. Next for CA, a Monday game at Pittsburg-Canaan.
COLEBROOK (10-2): Sage Smith 10-2-22, Samantha Howe 4-3-11, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Emma McKeage 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 3-0-6. Totals: 19-FG 5-12-FT 43
WOODSVILLE (8-0): Emily Prest 5-4-14, Morgan Wagstaff 1-0-3, Graci Kaiser 6-0-13, Olivia Sarkis 3-4-10, Mackenzie Kingsbury 1-0-3, Leah Krull 1-0-2, Emily Farr 2-0-4. Totals: 19-FG 8-22-FT 49.
CA 18 8 3 12 — 43
WHS 15-12 18 4 — 49
3-Point FG: W 3 (Wagstaff, Kaiser, Kingsbury). Team Fouls: C 18, W 11. Fouled Out: C, Riff.
BOYS HOOPS
NORTH COUNTRY 61, MT. ABE 28: In Newport, senior Corbin Brueck hit for 25 points as the Falcons cruised to their second win. Next is a Tuesday visit to Lyndon Institute.
MT. ABE (1-2): B. Sargent 1-0-3, L. Jensen 1-2-5, D. Rodriguez 2-0-4, N. Peterson 2-0-4, H. Cogswell 1-0-2, L. Oxford 1-0-3, Q. Cook 1-0-2, G. Paradee 1-0-3, A. Mantick 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 2-8-FT 28.
N. COUNTRY (2-0): Cooper Brueck 1-3-5, Corbin Brueck 9-3-25, Jon Applegate 1-2-4, Logan Richardson 2-3-7, Cayde Micknak 4-2-10, Issac Driver 0-1-1, Austin Giroux 2-0-5, Bryce Glenn 1-0-2, Treytin Eibert 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 14-31-FT 61.
MA 6 9 6 7 — 28
NC 20 9 13 19 — 61
3-Point FG: M 3 (Jensen, Oxford, Paradee); N 5 (Cor. Brueck 4, Giroux). Team Fouls: M 19, N 11. Fouled Out: M, Cook, K. LaRose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.