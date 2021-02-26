Friday’s H.S. Roundup: Vikings Pull Past Rangers; Falcons, Hilltoppers Snatch Victories

ORLEANS — Tied at 13 at halftime, the Lyndon Vikings pulled away in the second half to earn a 39-29 Division II rivalry win on Friday night.
“We played well defensively and made some timely plays down the stretch,” LI coach Patrick Rainville said.
Senior James Sanborn had a game-high 16 points to pace the Vikings, who snapped a three-game slide.
Up 23-22 after three, LI outscored the Rangers 16-7 over the final quarter. Chevy Bandy had seven of his 10 points for the Vikings in the last quarter before fouling out.
“In the second half we played with more pace, and that helped us on both ends of the floor,” Rainville noted.
Carter Montgomery paced Lake Region with 13 points.
Both teams are on the road Monday for 7 p.m. games. The Vikings visit Oxbow, while the Rangers will be at BFA-Fairfax.
LYNDON (2-3): Gavin Williams 1-0-3, Cam Berry 2-1-6, Evan Sanborn 1-2-4, Chevy Bandy 4-2-10, James Sanborn 6-2-16. Totals: 12-FG 7-8 FT 39.
LAKE REGION (1-4): Landyn Leach 1-5-7, Carter Montgomery 5-1-13, Mitchell Poirier 1-1-3, David Piers 1-0-3, Connor Ullrich 1-0-3. Totals: 9-FG 7-13-FT 29.
LI 8 5 10 16 — 39
LR 3 10 9 7 — 29
3-Point FG: LI 4 (Sanborn 2, Williams, Berry); LR 3 (Montgomery 2, Piers, Ullrich). Team Fouls: LI 16, LR 10. Fouled Out: LI, Bandy.
NORTH COUNTRY 59, ENOSBURG 41: In Newport, Cayde Micknack had 18 points, 12 in the third quarter, as the unbeaten Falcons powered to their fourth win of the season.
Corbin Brueck (12) and Austin Giroux combined for 22 points as the hosts outscored the Hornets 33-17 in the middle two frames.
NC hosts Peoples on Monday night at 6:30.
EHS (2-2): Antillion 1-0-2, McKingsley 4-0-12, Gleason 3-4-11, Howrigan 1-2-4, Hogaboom 2-0-4, Combs 4-0-8.. Totals: 15-FG 6-8-FT 41.
NC (4-0): Cooper Brueck 0-2-2, Corbin Brueck 4-3-12, Ian Applegate 1-0-2, Derek Medley 1-0-2, Logan Richardson 2-0-4, Cayde Micknack 9-0-18, Isaac Driver 1-0-3, Austin Giroux 4-0-10, Bryce Gunn 3-0-6. Totals: 25-FG 5-7-FT 59.
EHS 14 5 12 10 — 41
NC 15 13 20 11 — 59
3-Point FG: E 5 (McKingsley 4, Gleason); N 4 (Corbin Brueck, Driver, Giroux 2). Team Fouls: E 9, N 11.
ST. J 47, COLCHESTER 42: In Colchester, Fritz Hauser (15), Cole Banks (13) and Murphy Young (11) hit double-figures scoring to guide the Hilltoppers to their second straight win.
Sam Begin added seven for the Hilltoppers, who built a 35-23 lead after three quarters before holding off the Laker rally.
St. J hosts Mt. Mansfield on Wednesday night at 6:30.
SJ (2-2): Colby Garey-Wright 0-1-1, Cole Banks 5-2-13, Murphy Young 4-3-11, Sam Begin 3-0-7, Fritz Hauser 7-1-15. Totals: 19-FG 7-13-FT 47.
CHS (1-3): Bacon 6-0-14, Corrigan 2-0-6, Miller 5-0-11, Davis 4-0-11. Totals: 17-FG 0-1-FT 42.
SJ 15 8 12 12 — 47
CHS 9 5 9 19 — 42
3-Point FG: S 2 (Banks, Begin); C 8 (Bacon 2, Corrigan 2, Miller, Davis 3). Team Fouls: S 12, C 15.
HAZEN 78, THETFORD 59: In Hardwick, the Baker brothers, Isaiah (28 points) and Jadon (18) combined for seven 3-pointers and 46 points, helping Hazen to a 5-0 record.
After a close first quarter, the Wildcats tightened up defensively to the point of building a 30-point lead early in the fourth,
“We had a strong second and third quarters,” Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said. “We were pretty unhappy about [giving up] 20 points in the first quarter, and I think with the pace of the game, we were able to wear them down.”
Hazen has a big game Monday against Division II power Montpelier, also 5-0. Game time is slated for 7 p.m. “We’re looking forward to that one for sure,” Hill said.
THETFORD (1-3): Gilman 2-1-6, Wolf 4-0-9, Dunnet 10-3-23, Ransom 5-2-13, Anderson 2-0-6. Totals: 24-FG 6-16-FT 59.
HAZEN (5-0): Aasha Gould 1-2-4, Gabe Michaud 1-0-2, Jadon Baker 7-0-18, Ethan Shopland 3-2-8, Isaiah Baker 10-5-28, Tyler Rivard 1-3-5, Carter Hill 3-1-7, Lincoln Michaud 2-2-6. Totals: 28-FG 15-28-FT 78.
TA 20 11 12 16 — 59
HU 21 26 24 7 — 78
3-Point FG: T 5 (Anderson 2, Ransom, Wolf, Gilman); H 7 (J. Baker 4, I. Baker 3). Team Fouls: T 16, H 17. Fouled Out: Hazen, L. Michaud.
DANVILLE 60, PEOPLES 57: In Danville, Logan Young scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack and the Indians battled past the Wolves in a nip-and-tuck affair to stay unbeaten.
Dillon Brigham and Ethan Gould (three 3s) each had 10 points while Jacob Baesemann and Christian Young combined for 18 points in the win.
The Indians are at Stowe on Monday at 7.
PA (2-3): Grant 2-0-6, Tomlimson 3-1-7, Veit 2-3-7, Follensbee 3-0-7, Beck 5-2-12, Allen 7-3-18. Totals: 22-FG 9-20-FT 57.
DHS (5-0): Jacob Baesemann 4-0-9, Logan Young 5-2-13, Christian Young 3-3-9, Ethan Gould 3-1-10, Anthoni Guinard 0-1-1, Jacob LeClair 2-0-4, Dillon Brigham 4-2-10, Ben Lyons 2-0-4. Totals: 23-FG 9-18-FT 60.
PA 11 13 19 14 — 57
DHS 17 13 14 16 — 60
3-Point FG: P 4 (Grant 2, Follensbee, Allen); D 5 (Baesemann, L. Young, Gould 3). Team Fouls: P 19, D 19. Fouled Out: D, Gould.
GROVETON 58, PC 43: In Groveton, Eagles senior Matt St. Cyr torched the Yellowjackets for 25 points in his regular-season home finale.
The Eagles now take an 8-4 record into their Monday playoff game with Gorham (2-7), who Groveton beat 60-31 in its Jan. 11 season opener.
Monday’s game time was still being worked out for either 6 or 7 p.m. in Groveton, Eagles coach Mark Collins said.
Other Eagles seniors include Colby Stinson, Addison Leighton, Julian Kenison and Brandon Laundry.
PC: Prehemo 1-0-3, McCarthy 1-0-2, Foote 4-1-9, Haynes 1-0-3, G. Hurlbert 4-1-9, K. Hurlbert 6-0-12, Giroux 2-1-5. Totals: 19-FG 3-6-FT 43.
GHS (8-4): Colby Stinson 1-0-3, Aiden Whiting 1-0-2, Addison Leighton 1-0-2, Matt St. Cyr 10-0-25, Luke Shannon 2-0-6, Julian Kenison 3-0-6, Chris Corliss 4-0-8, Shayne Holmes 2-2-6. Totals: 24-FG 2-6-FT 58.
PC 4 6 17 16 — 43
GHS 22 18 8 10 — 58
3-Point FG: P 2 (Prehemo, Haynes); G 8 (St. Cyr 5, Shannon 2, Stinson). Team Fouls: P 5, G 6.
