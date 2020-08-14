FRIDAY, AUG. 14

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament

St. J 7, Blue Mountain 0 (Lyle Rooney tossed six innings, allowing one hit and 12 Ks.)

Thetford at Barre, 5:30 p.m.

Little League 10-12 District 4

Lyndon 5, Clyde Whittemore 3 (Beckett Bailey pitched four strong innings and Adrian Mitchell shut the door over the final two. Chase Sanville started the fifth with a hit and Raymond Powers’ perfect bunt helped key the win.)

St. J 8, Central 3 (Starter Liam Paquette pitched three innings and had seven strikeouts in the win. Carson Finn and Bryce Gordon each had a pair of hits while Isaiah Christie and Carson Biggie each drove in two).

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Lyndon 11, CVNLL 10 (7)

——

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 15-18 State

Championship: St. J 1 vs. Mt. Abe at Dorset Park (South Burlington), 10 a.m.

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

Lyndon at Thetford, 11 a.m.

St. J at Barre, 11 a.m.

Little League 10-12 District 4

CVNLL at Central, 10 a.m.

Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4

St. J at Lyndon, 10:30 a.m.

ASA 12U Championship

At Leonard Field

Storm Blue at NEK Tri-Force, 10 a.m.

ASA 14U Championship

Storm Blue at NEK Tri-Force, 2 p.m.

ASA 16U Championship

NEK Tri-Force at Georgia Beach, 10:30 a.m.

——

SUNDAY, AUG. 16

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

Blue Mountain at Lyndon, noon

Thetford at St. J, noon

Minor League 8-10 District 4

Central vs. Lyndon, 11 a.m.

CVNLL vs. St. J, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

CVNLL at St. J, 11 a.m.

——

MONDAY, AUG. 17

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

Barre at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Mountain at Thetford, 5:30 p.m.

Little League 10-12 District 4

CVNLL at St. J, 8 p.m.

Clyde Whittemore at Central, 5:30 p.m.

Little League 8-10 District 4

CVNLL at St. J, 5:30 p.m.

——

TUESDAY, AUG. 18

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

Lyndon at St. Johnsbury, 5:30 p.m.

Barre at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Little League 10-12 District 4

Clyde Whittemore at St. J, 8 p.m.

CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

St. J at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Central at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

Clyde Whittemore vs. CVNLL at Central, 5:30 p.m.

Minor League 8-10 District 4

CVNLL vs. Central, 5:30 p.m.

Lyndon vs. St. J, 8 p.m.

——

THURSDAY, AUG. 20

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4

CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

FRIDAY, AUG. 21

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Game 1: No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

Minor League 8-10 District 4

Central vs. St. J, 5:30 p.m.

CVNLL vs. Lyndon, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Game 2: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4

Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 10 a.m.

Minor League 8-10 District 4

Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at St. J, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed at St. J, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 9 a.m.

Little League 8-10 District 4

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 1 p.m.

——

MONDAY, AUG. 24

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

TUESDAY, AUG. 25

BASEBALL

Minor League 8-10 District 4

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at St. J, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at St. J, 8 p.m.

