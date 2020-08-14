FRIDAY, AUG. 14
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament
St. J 7, Blue Mountain 0 (Lyle Rooney tossed six innings, allowing one hit and 12 Ks.)
Thetford at Barre, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 10-12 District 4
Lyndon 5, Clyde Whittemore 3 (Beckett Bailey pitched four strong innings and Adrian Mitchell shut the door over the final two. Chase Sanville started the fifth with a hit and Raymond Powers’ perfect bunt helped key the win.)
St. J 8, Central 3 (Starter Liam Paquette pitched three innings and had seven strikeouts in the win. Carson Finn and Bryce Gordon each had a pair of hits while Isaiah Christie and Carson Biggie each drove in two).
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Lyndon 11, CVNLL 10 (7)
——
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 15-18 State
Championship: St. J 1 vs. Mt. Abe at Dorset Park (South Burlington), 10 a.m.
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
Lyndon at Thetford, 11 a.m.
St. J at Barre, 11 a.m.
Little League 10-12 District 4
CVNLL at Central, 10 a.m.
Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4
St. J at Lyndon, 10:30 a.m.
ASA 12U Championship
At Leonard Field
Storm Blue at NEK Tri-Force, 10 a.m.
ASA 14U Championship
Storm Blue at NEK Tri-Force, 2 p.m.
ASA 16U Championship
NEK Tri-Force at Georgia Beach, 10:30 a.m.
——
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
Blue Mountain at Lyndon, noon
Thetford at St. J, noon
Minor League 8-10 District 4
Central vs. Lyndon, 11 a.m.
CVNLL vs. St. J, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
CVNLL at St. J, 11 a.m.
——
MONDAY, AUG. 17
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
Barre at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Thetford, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 10-12 District 4
CVNLL at St. J, 8 p.m.
Clyde Whittemore at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4
CVNLL at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
——
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
Lyndon at St. Johnsbury, 5:30 p.m.
Barre at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 10-12 District 4
Clyde Whittemore at St. J, 8 p.m.
CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
St. J at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Central at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Clyde Whittemore vs. CVNLL at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Minor League 8-10 District 4
CVNLL vs. Central, 5:30 p.m.
Lyndon vs. St. J, 8 p.m.
——
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4
CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Game 1: No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Minor League 8-10 District 4
Central vs. St. J, 5:30 p.m.
CVNLL vs. Lyndon, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Game 2: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 10 a.m.
Minor League 8-10 District 4
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at St. J, 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed at St. J, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 9 a.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 1 p.m.
——
MONDAY, AUG. 24
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
BASEBALL
Minor League 8-10 District 4
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at St. J, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.