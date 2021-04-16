Friday’s Local Scores (April 16) And Weekend Schedule

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Baseball

White Mountains at Berlin, ppd. to April 21

Colebrook at Gorham, ppd. to May 10

Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, canceled

Woodsville at Groveton, canceled

Softball

Gorham at Colebrook, ppd. to May 10

Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, canceled

Berlin at White Mountains, ppd. to April 21

Groveton at Woodsville, canceled

——

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Softball

Rutland at Lyndon, 11

South Burlington at St. J, 3

Vergennes at Lake Region, canceled

Baseball

South Burlington at St. J, 3

Danville at Montpelier, 1

Girls Tennis

CVU at St. J, 3

Boys Tennis

St. J at CVU, 3

North Country at BFA-St. Albans, canceled

Boys Ultimate

Burlington at St. J, 3

Girls Ultimate

St. J at CVU, 3

Boys Lacrosse

U-32 at St. J, 3

College Baseball

Lyndon at Husson (DH), 3

College Softball

Lyndon at Thomas (DH), 1

——

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

College Baseball

Lyndon at Husson (DH), noon

College Softball

Lyndon at Thomas (DH), noon

Men’s Lacrosse

Thomas at Lyndon, 2

