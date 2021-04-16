Friday’s Local Scores (April 16) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
Baseball
White Mountains at Berlin, ppd. to April 21
Colebrook at Gorham, ppd. to May 10
Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, canceled
Woodsville at Groveton, canceled
Softball
Gorham at Colebrook, ppd. to May 10
Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, canceled
Berlin at White Mountains, ppd. to April 21
Groveton at Woodsville, canceled
——
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Softball
Rutland at Lyndon, 11
South Burlington at St. J, 3
Vergennes at Lake Region, canceled
Baseball
South Burlington at St. J, 3
Danville at Montpelier, 1
Girls Tennis
CVU at St. J, 3
Boys Tennis
St. J at CVU, 3
North Country at BFA-St. Albans, canceled
Boys Ultimate
Burlington at St. J, 3
Girls Ultimate
St. J at CVU, 3
Boys Lacrosse
U-32 at St. J, 3
College Baseball
Lyndon at Husson (DH), 3
College Softball
Lyndon at Thomas (DH), 1
——
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
College Baseball
Lyndon at Husson (DH), noon
College Softball
Lyndon at Thomas (DH), noon
Men’s Lacrosse
Thomas at Lyndon, 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.