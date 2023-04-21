Friday’s Local Scores (April 21) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon's Cam Berry looks on during a game with visiting Mt. Anthony at McDonald Family Field on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, APRIL 21 BaseballWhite Mountains 7, Winnisquam 3Groveton at Woodsville 11, Groveton 0Littleton 21, Pittsburg-Canaan 4Lisbon 15, Lin-Wood 2Profile at Colebrook, 4SoftballWhite Mountains 24, Winnisquam 12Woodsville 14, Groveton 2Littleton 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 4Lisbon 22, Lin-Wood 9Profile at Colebrook, 4Boys LacrosseMt. Abe/Vergennes 12, St. J 9Boys TennisWhite Mountains at Trinity, ppd. to May 9Girls TennisLittleton 9, Inter-Lakes 0Boys UltimateSt. J at MMU, 4Unified BasketballLyndon at St. J, 11:30——SATURDAY, APRIL 22BaseballSt. J at Colchester, 11Lyndon at Lake Region, 11Williamstown at Hazen, 11Danville at Blue Mountain, 11SoftballSt. J at Colchester, 11 Lyndon at Lake Region, 11CVU at North Country 11Thetford at Blue Mountain, 11Track & FieldWoodsville at Winnisquam, 4Boys TennisSt. J at Rutland, 10North Country at MMU, 10Girls TennisRutland at St. J, 10MMU at North Country, ppd. to May 8Boys LacrosseMt. Anthony at Lyndon, ppd. TBDGirls LacrosseSpaulding at St. J, ppd. TBD (no officials)Mt. Anthony at Lyndon, 1Men’s TennisNAC ChampionshipAt Waterville, MaineNo. 2 Lyndon vs. No. 1 Thomas, 1Men’s BaseballThomas at Lyndon, 12, 2:30Women’s SoftballNVU-Johnson at Lyndon, 1, 3Men’s LacrosseMaine Maritime at Lyndon, 3Women’s LacrosseSUNY Polytechnic Institute at Lyndon, 12——SUNDAY, APRIL 23BaseballWoodsville vs. Gorham at Cooperstown, N.Y.Men’s BaseballThomas at Lyndon, 12, 2:30 More from this section +8 Tuesday H.S. +8 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Patriots Sweep Past Lyndon In Vikings' Home Openers +3 Unfinished Business: Bucks, Vikings, Wildcats Seek Title Redemption +3 Athletes Of The Week (April 10-16): Colebrook's Haley Rossitto And Littleton's Blake Fillion 