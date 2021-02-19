Friday’s Local Scores (Feb. 19)

A joyful Kadienne Whitcomb (3) reacts with teammate Natalie Ely after splashing a 3 at the end of the third quarter in a game with visiting Lake Region at Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 18. 2021. The Vikings lost 54-43. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

Boys Hoops

North Country 61, Mt. Abraham 28

Woodsville 74, Colebrook 61

Girls Hoops

Woodsville 49, Colebrook 43

Nordic Skiing

St. J, Lyndon at Rankin Fields, 3

