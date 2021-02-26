Friday’s Local Scores (Feb. 26)

FRIDAY, FEB. 26
Boys Hoops
Lyndon 39, Lake Region 29
St. J 47, Colchester 42
Hazen 78, Thetford 59
North Country 59, Enosburg 41
Danville 60, Peoples 57
Groveton 58, Pittsburg-Canaan 43
Girls Hoops
Groveton 42, Pittsburg-Canaan 37
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
Boys Hoops
Lyndon 39, Lake Region 29
St. J 47, Colchester 42
Hazen 78, Thetford 59
North Country 59, Enosburg 41
Danville 60, Peoples 57
Groveton 58, Pittsburg-Canaan 43
Girls Hoops
Groveton 42, Pittsburg-Canaan 37
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.