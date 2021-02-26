Friday’s Local Scores (Feb. 26)

Jacob Baesemann, left, greets Anthoni Guinard during pregame introductions before the Indians' win over Northfield in a Vermont high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

Boys Hoops

Lyndon 39, Lake Region 29

St. J 47, Colchester 42

Hazen 78, Thetford 59

North Country 59, Enosburg 41

Danville 60, Peoples 57

Groveton 58, Pittsburg-Canaan 43

Girls Hoops

Groveton 42, Pittsburg-Canaan 37

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.