Friday’s Local Scores (July 9) And Saturday’s Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY
Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Fisher Field, Lyndonville
Lyndon 26, CVN 2
Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Couples Field, Waitsfield
CVN 15, Cal West 0
Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament
At Legion Field, St. J
St. Johnsbury 11, Franklin County 5
Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament
At North Country Union, Newport
Franklin County 6, Orleans 2
SATURDAY
Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Fisher Field, Lyndonville
St. J vs. Central Vt., 9
Lyndon vs. Barre, noon
Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Couples Field, Waitsfield
Mad River vs. St. J, 10
Barre vs. Central, 12:30
Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament
At Legion Field, St. J
Lyndon vs. District IV, 11
District II vs. St. Johnsbury, 2
Franklin County vs. Lyndon-District IV loser, 5
Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament
At North Country Union, Newport
Waterbury Strong vs. Three Corners, 11
Franklin County vs. Suburban, 2
Orleans vs. Waterbury Strong-Three Corners loser, 5
