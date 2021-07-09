Friday’s Local Scores (July 9) And Saturday’s Schedule
Buy Now

Lyndon players react durng the Babe Ruth 13U District III championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY

Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Fisher Field, Lyndonville

Lyndon 26, CVN 2

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

CVN 15, Cal West 0

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

St. Johnsbury 11, Franklin County 5

Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament

At North Country Union, Newport

Franklin County 6, Orleans 2

——

SATURDAY

Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Fisher Field, Lyndonville

St. J vs. Central Vt., 9

Lyndon vs. Barre, noon

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Mad River vs. St. J, 10

Barre vs. Central, 12:30

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

Lyndon vs. District IV, 11

District II vs. St. Johnsbury, 2

Franklin County vs. Lyndon-District IV loser, 5

Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament

At North Country Union, Newport

Waterbury Strong vs. Three Corners, 11

Franklin County vs. Suburban, 2

Orleans vs. Waterbury Strong-Three Corners loser, 5

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.