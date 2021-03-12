Friday’s Local Scores (March 12)

FRIDAY, MARCH 11
VT. BOYS HOOPS
St. J at Essex, 7
Hazen at Richford, 7
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7
Danville at Craftsbury, canceled
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
North Country at Enosburg, 7
ALPINE SKIING
Vermont State Giant Slalom Championships at Smugglers’ Notch, ppd. to Wednesday
