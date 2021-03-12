Friday’s Local Scores (March 12)

The Woodsville girls stand for the National Anthem prior to their 53-36 loss to Colebrook in the Division IV semifinals at Plymouth Regional High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

VT. BOYS HOOPS

St. J at Essex, 7

Hazen at Richford, 7

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7

Danville at Craftsbury, canceled

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

North Country at Enosburg, 7

ALPINE SKIING

Vermont State Giant Slalom Championships at Smugglers’ Notch, ppd. to Wednesday

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.