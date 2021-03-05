Friday’s Local Scores (March 5)

Lake Region downs host Lyndon 54-43 in a Vermont girls hoops clash at Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 18. 2021. Tia Martinez scored 25 points to lead the Rangers. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

VT. BOYS HOOPS

Montpelier at Lyndon, canceled

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

Spaulding 45, St. J 26

Lake Region 44, Rice 37

Hazen 49, Williamstown 44

VT. ALPINE SKIING

NVAC District giant slalom at Burke, 10

