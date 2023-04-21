Friday’s Local Scores/Top Performers (April 21) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon's Cam Berry looks on during a game with visiting Mt. Anthony at McDonald Family Field on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, APRIL 21 BaseballWhite Mountains 7, Winnisquam 3Woodsville 11, Groveton 0Littleton 10, Pittsburg-Canaan 0 (5)Lisbon 15, Lin-Wood 2Colebrook 16, Profile 6SoftballWhite Mountains 24, Winnisquam 12Woodsville 14, Groveton 2Littleton 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 4Lisbon 22, Lin-Wood 9Profile 12, Colebrook 10Boys LacrosseMt. Abe/Vergennes 12, St. J 9Boys TennisWhite Mountains at Trinity, ppd. to May 9Girls TennisLittleton 9, Inter-Lakes 0Boys UltimateMMU 14, St. J 10Unified BasketballSt. J 42, Lyndon 31——TOP PERFORMERSRoss Kelly pitched an abbreviated perfect game while also going 2-for-3 with three RBIs as Littleton rolled Pittsburg-Canaan 10-0.Noah Covell picked up the win on the mound, going five innings as White Mountains topped Winnisquam 7-3.Kaitlyn Wheeler (4-for-5, six runs, two walks) and Jaylin Bennett (6-for-7) led White Mountains to its second win in as many days, 24-13 over Winnisquam.Kolton Dowse (two doubles, two RBIs) and Liam Shaw (double, triple, three RBIs) each turned in three-hit days during Colebrook’s 16-6 handling of Profile.——SATURDAY, APRIL 22BaseballSt. J at Colchester, 11Lyndon at Lake Region, 11Williamstown at Hazen, 11 Danville at Blue Mountain, 11SoftballSt. J at Colchester, 11Lyndon at Lake Region, 11CVU at North Country 11Thetford at Blue Mountain, 11Track & FieldWoodsville at Winnisquam, 4Boys TennisSt. J at Rutland, 10North Country at MMU, 10Girls TennisRutland at St. J, 10MMU at North Country, ppd. to May 8Boys LacrosseMt. Anthony at Lyndon, ppd. TBDGirls LacrosseSpaulding at St. J, ppd. TBD (no officials)Mt. Anthony at Lyndon, 1Men’s TennisNAC ChampionshipAt Waterville, MaineNo. 2 Lyndon vs. No. 1 Thomas, 1Men’s BaseballThomas at Lyndon, 12, 2:30Women’s SoftballNVU-Johnson at Lyndon, 1, 3Men’s LacrosseMaine Maritime at Lyndon, 3Women’s LacrosseSUNY Polytechnic Institute at Lyndon, 12——SUNDAY, APRIL 23BaseballWoodsville vs. Gorham at Cooperstown, N.Y.Men’s BaseballThomas at Lyndon, 12, 2:30 More from this section Friday’s Local Scores/Top Performers (April 21) And Weekend Schedule Hornets Earn Walk-Off Win, Run Streak To Five Friday H.S. Roundup: White Mountains Sweeps Winnisquam; Colebrook Downs Profile Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Pittsburgh Jews keep defying hate as synagogue trial nears Lost Tennessee puppy found by owner 6 years later Restored Wheeling building home to new businesses AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:58 a.m. EDT Will Fox settlement alter conservative media? Apparently not Teaching artist takes preschoolers on a wild adventure Salisbury aims for community at village for homeless AP News Summary at 9:31 a.m. EDT 'The Champagne of Beers' leaves French producers frothing Lawmakers war-game conflict with China, hoping to deter one Update No. 7: Search efforts continue Saturday as Morrisville shooting suspect remains at large Brazil's Lula kicks off visit to European ally Portugal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Djokovic to miss Madrid Open along with Nadal Trevor Bauer makes second minor-league start in Japan Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Kings host the Oilers with 2-1 series lead Hurricanes take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Islanders Boston brings 2-1 series lead into game 4 against Florida Wild host the Stars with 2-1 series lead Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Cardinals into game 2 Mets bring road win streak into matchup with the Giants Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Angels host the Royals on 3-game home win streak Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres Saturday Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies Saturday Red Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2 Rays host the White Sox on 11-game home win streak Reds aim to stop 4-game skid, take on the Pirates Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers play in game 2 of series Cubs play the Dodgers after Hoerner's 4-hit game Guardians start 3-game series with the Marlins Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins meet in game 2 of series Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves play in game 2 of series Athletics meet the Rangers with 1-0 series lead Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees play in game 2 of series Gooch takes 10-shot lead into final round of LIV Australia Atlanta United plays the Chicago Fire in conference action Tatum and the Celtics visit Atlanta with 2-1 series lead Brunson and the Knicks host Cleveland with 2-1 series lead Nuggets look to secure series win over the Timberwolves Sacramento takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Golden State Moore's OT power-play goal gives Kings 3-2 win over Oilers Alonso hits majors-best 10th homer, Lucchesi wins in return Zuccarello scores 2, Wild beat Stars to take 2-1 series lead N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0 Mariners snap 3-game losing streak, top Cardinals 5-2 Gallen continues scoreless streak, D-backs top Padres 9-0 AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:18 a.m. EDT Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat Wolves for 3-0 lead N Mexico St gives AD extension despite hoops problems Shohei Ohtani strikes out 11, Angels beat Royals 2-0 A's end 7-game skid on Diaz's pinch-hit HR in 9th vs Rangers Meneses hits 1st homer, Nationals rally past Twins 3-2 Knicks rout Cavaliers 99-79 at MSG to take 2-1 lead Knicks romp past Cavaliers 99-79, take 2-1 series lead Boston 5, Milwaukee 3 Red Sox snap Brewers' 4-game win streak with 5-3 victory N.Y. Knicks 99, Cleveland 79 Bethancourt, Lowe homer in 9th, Rays beat White Sox 8-7 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.