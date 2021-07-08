Friday’s Local Sports Schedule (July 9)
From left, St. Johnsbury's Jorgen Drent, Carson Finn, Declan Kendall and Cedric Manassa-Curnin react after an inning-ending out in the Babe Ruth 13U District III championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. St. J toppled Lyndon 9-6. Both teams advance to the state tournament, to be played in St. Johnsbury, beginning Friday. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY

Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Fisher Field, Lyndonville

Lyndon vs. CVN, 5:30

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Cal West vs. CVN, 5:30

Babe Ruth 13U State Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

District I vs. St. Johnsbury, 5:30

Babe Ruth 15U State Tournament

At North Country Union, Newport

Orleans vs. District I, 5:30

Tags

