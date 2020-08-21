Friday’s scores and upcoming schedule

FRIDAY, AUG. 21
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
No. 5 Central vs. No. 4 Clyde Whittemore at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4
St. J 7, Central 6 (Maddox McFarland delivers game-winning hit, sends St. J to top seed in single-elimination )
CVNLL vs. Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Semifinals: No. 3 CVNLL 12, No. 2 Lyndon 11
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State
Semifinals
Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, 1 p.m.
Little League 10-12 District 4
No. 3 CVNLL at No. 2 Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4
No. 3 St. J vs. No. 2 CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Central-Clyde Whittemore winner vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 10 a.m.
Minor League 8-10 District 4
No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at St. J, 11 a.m.
No. 4 seed at No. 1 St. J, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Championship: No. 3 CVNLL vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 9 a.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4
Championship: St. J-CVNLL winner at No. 1 Lyndon, 1 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 24
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4
Championship: Semifinal winners at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
