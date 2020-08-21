Friday’s scores and upcoming schedule

Lyndon baserunner Jasmine Barrett slides into CVNLL shortstop Makayla Walker during a steal attempt in their Little League 10-12 District 4 semifinal at Fisher Field on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Barrett was safe on the play. No. 3-seeded CVNLL won 12-11 and advances to face No. 1 St. J in the district final on Sunday at 9 a.m. in Lyndon. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, AUG. 21

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

No. 5 Central vs. No. 4 Clyde Whittemore at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

Little League 8-10 District 4

St. J 7, Central 6 (Maddox McFarland delivers game-winning hit, sends St. J to top seed in single-elimination )

CVNLL vs. Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Semifinals: No. 3 CVNLL 12, No. 2 Lyndon 11

——

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State

Semifinals

Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, 1 p.m.

Little League 10-12 District 4

No. 3 CVNLL at No. 2 Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4

No. 3 St. J vs. No. 2 CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Central-Clyde Whittemore winner vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 10 a.m.

Minor League 8-10 District 4

No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at St. J, 11 a.m.

No. 4 seed at No. 1 St. J, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Championship: No. 3 CVNLL vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 9 a.m.

Little League 8-10 District 4

Championship: St. J-CVNLL winner at No. 1 Lyndon, 1 p.m.

——

MONDAY, AUG. 24

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4

Championship: Semifinal winners at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

