Friday’s Scores/Top Performers And Saturday’s Schedule

FRIDAY, JAN. 22
Boys Hoops
Profile 57, Lin-Wood 43
Colebrook 60, Groveton 57
Girls Hoops
Colebrook 67, Groveton 25
Lin-Wood 27, Profile 24
Nordic Skiing
Plymouth, Kennett at WMR, 3
Alpine Skiing
WMR at Bretton Woods, 9
TOP PERFORMERS
Makenna Price won the giant slalom and slalom to lead the Profile girls to a sweep in a six-team alpine meet at Bretton Woods.
Kaiden Dowse had 18 points and seven boards, Carson Rancourt added 16 points and eight rebounds and Maddox Godzyk collected 10 points and nine boards as Colebrook knocked off Groveton 60-57.
Sage Smith collected 23 points, six steals, four rebounds and four assists and Sam Howe had 18 points, 12 boards and three steals in Colebrook’s 67-25 rout of Groveton.
Josh Robie scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and Karsen Robie added 14 points, including four 3s as Profile topped Lin-Wood 57-43 to give Mitchell Roy his first win as a varsity coach.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
No games scheduled
