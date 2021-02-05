Friday’s Scores/Top Performers And Saturday’s Schedule

FRIDAY, FEB. 5
Boys Hoops
White Mountains 62, Berlin 31
Groveton 57, Colebrook 41
Woodsville 78, Profile 38
Girls Hoops
White Mountains 32, Berlin 25
Colebrook 65, Groveton 34
Littleton 48, Lisbon 19
Woodsville 53, Profile 19
Nordic Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Kingdom Trails (Freestyle), 2
TOP PERFORMERS
Ava Simpson tallied 18 points, including a pair of fourth-quarter 3s, as White Mountains held off rival Berlin 32-25.
Division IV leading scorer Cam Tenney-Burt pumped in 21 points to lead Woodsville to a 78-38 win over Profile.
Matt St. Cyr delivered 19 points and 10 rebounds while Chris Corliss collected eight points, 12 boards and seven assists as Groveton avenged an earlier loss against Colebrook.
Lauren McKee had 12 points, six rebounds and five steals, Olivia Corrigan scored 12 and Hannah Brown had seven steals, seven assists and six boards as Littleton returned from quarantine and toppled Lisbon 48-19.
Brody LaBounty hit 6 of 7 3s and finished with 22 points to lead the Spartans to their sixth straight win 62-31 over Berlin. Teammates Tyler Hicks added 10 assists, six boards and four steals to go with six points and Avery Hazelton tallied 16 points and six rebounds in the win.
Samantha Howe owned 24 points, eight rebounds and four steals in 29 minutes while Sage Smith added 22 points, six steals, four rebounds and five assists in unbeaten Colebrook’s 65-34 rout of Groveton.
Graci Kaiser and Mackenzie Kingsbury each netted three 3s and had 11 points to lead Woodsville past Profile 53-19.
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
No games scheduled
