Friday’s Scores/Top Performers And Saturday’s Schedule

FRIDAY, JAN. 29
Boys Hoops
Lin-Wood 44, Lisbon 34
White Mountains 62, Groveton 39
Littleton at Woodsville, canceled
Girls Hoops
Lisbon 43, Lin-Wood 37
White Mountains 35, Groveton 34
Woodsville at Littleton, canceled
TOP PERFORMERS
Kelsey Graham hit the go-ahead jumper with 4 seconds to play helping White Mountains sink rival Groveton 35-34. Spartan guard Lily Kenison paced the winners with 15 points.
Brayden White netted 15 points and added five assists, Avery Hazelton had 14 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, and Tyler Hicks added 14 points as White Mountains ran over Groveton 62-39.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
No games scheduled
