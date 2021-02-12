Friday’s Scores/Top Performers And Saturday’s Schedule

FRIDAY, FEB. 12
Girls Hoops
St. J 46, Spaulding 34
Lyndon 56, Montpelier 43
Lake Region 47, Williamstown 37
Lin-Wood 44, Profile 12
Littleton 47, Groveton 36
Danville 47, Northfield 37
Mid-Vermont Christian 65, Hazen 51
Boys Hoops
Lyndon 68, Oxbow 41
Littleton 36, Groveton 21
Lin-Wood 51, Profile 48
White Mountains 43, Kennett 40
Hazen 77, Northfield 57
Danville at Winooski, canceled
Alpine Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Cochran’s (slalom), 9:45
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Alisha Socia was the fastest local girls racer, taking third place in a two-run slalom at Cochran’s.
Lyndon freshman Curtis Wheeler snagged third place to lead the local contingent in a two-run slalom at Cochran’s.
Freshman guard Hayden Wilkins netted a game-high 14 points at St. J stopped Spaulding 46-34 in Jade Huntington’s coaching debut.
Isaiah Baker scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half of Hazen’s 77-57 win over Northfield, including splashing his 200th career 3-pointer — the first player in Wildcat history to reach the milestone.
James Sanborn (19) and Evan Sanborn combined for 37 points as Lyndon roared past Oxbow 68-41 in the season opener.
Tyler Hicks scored 15 points and had nine boards and Avery Hazelton added 10 points and 15 rebounds as White Mountains edged Division II Kennett 43-40 for its eighth straight win.
Kaylee Manzella had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Littleton’s 47-36 win over Groveton.
Josh Finkle scored eight of his game-high 11 points in the third quarter and added nine rebounds as Littleton fought off Groveton 36-21 to stay unbeaten.
Tia Martinez tallied a game-high 14 points as Lake Region bested Williamstown 47-37.
Rylie Cadieux (13) and Laci Sandvil combined for 25 points in Danville’s season-opening 47-37 win over Northfield.
Olivia Lewis scored 13 and Brooke’lyn Robinson added 12 as Lyndon downed Montpelier on the road 56-43.
——
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
Boys Hoops
Lake Region at Williamstown, 12:30
North Country at Vergennes, 12:30
St. J at South Burlington, 6:30
BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 6
Girls Hoops
Woodsville at Colebrook, 1
Girls Hockey
Harwood/Northfield at Kingdom Blades (at BOR), 7
Boys Hockey
St. J at Hartford, 2:30
South Burlington at Lyndon (Ice Haus), noon
Nordic Skiing
St. J, Lyndon, North Country at Rankin Fields, 1
Gymnastics
St. J at CVU, 12:30
