FRIDAY, JAN. 15

Boys Hoops

Littleton 53, White Mountains 37

Girls Hoops

Littleton 46, White Mountains 41, OT

Alpine Skiing

White Mountains at Wildcat, canceled

Nordic Skiing

White Mountains at Plymouth, 2:30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Parker Paradice had 19 points, 15 in the first half, and six steals as defending co-champion Littleton started the season with a 53-37 win over rival White Mountains.

Hannah Brown (13), Olivia Corrigan (11) and Kaylee Manzella (10) hit double figures to lead Littleton past rival White Mountains 46-41 in overtime.

——

SATURDAY, JAN. 16

No games scheduled

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.