FRIDAY, JAN. 15
Boys Hoops
Littleton 53, White Mountains 37
Girls Hoops
Littleton 46, White Mountains 41, OT
Alpine Skiing
White Mountains at Wildcat, canceled
Nordic Skiing
White Mountains at Plymouth, 2:30
TOP PERFORMERS
Parker Paradice had 19 points, 15 in the first half, and six steals as defending co-champion Littleton started the season with a 53-37 win over rival White Mountains.
Hannah Brown (13), Olivia Corrigan (11) and Kaylee Manzella (10) hit double figures to lead Littleton past rival White Mountains 46-41 in overtime.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
No games scheduled
