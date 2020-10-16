Friday’s Scores/Top Performers And Saturday’s Schedule

Zach Hale sets to take a snap during Lyndon's 35-34 overtime win over St. J in a 7-on-7 touch football game at Robert K. Lewis Field on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY

Football

St. J 20, Spaulding 14

North Country at U-32, ppd. TBD

Boys Soccer

Woodsville 1, Lin-Wood 0

WMR at Littleton, canceled

Randolph at Lyndon, canceled

Lisbon at Colebrook, canceled

Groveton at Profile, canceled

Girls Soccer

Harwood 6, North Country 1

Hazen 3, Winooski 1

Missisquoi 2, Danville 0

Stowe 2, Lake Region 1, OT

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, canceled

Littleton at WMR, canceled

Colebrook at Lisbon, canceled

Randolph at Lyndon, canceled

Groveton at Profile, canceled

Field Hockey

Stowe at North Country, ppd. to Oct. 19 at 4

Girls Volleyball

Randolph at St. J, ppd. TBD

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Colby Garey-Wright tossed a pair of TDs, including the go-ahead score to Sam Begin with 49 seconds to go, as St. J rallied past Spaulding 20-14. Garey-Wright also caught a TD pass.

Eighth-grader Natalie Michaud, Madison Bartlett and Macy Molleur all scored as Hazen earned its first win of the season on senior day, 3-1 over Winooski.

Cam Burt netted a penalty kick in the 70th minute to send Woodsville to a 1-0 win over Lin-Wood.

——

SATURDAY

Golf

N.H. Division IV State Championship at Beaver Meadows, ppd. to Sunday, Oct. 25 at Souhegan Woods Golf Course, 11:20

Football

Lyndon at Oxbow, 1

Boys Soccer

Twinfield at Danville, 11

Stowe at Lake Region, 3

Harwood at North Country, 11

XC Running

NVAC Championships at Craftsbury, 8:45

Field Hockey

U-32 at St. J, 11

Girls Volleyball

Lyndon at Rice, 11

