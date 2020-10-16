Friday’s Scores/Top Performers And Saturday’s Schedule

FRIDAY
Football
St. J 20, Spaulding 14
North Country at U-32, ppd. TBD
Boys Soccer
Woodsville 1, Lin-Wood 0
WMR at Littleton, canceled
Randolph at Lyndon, canceled
Lisbon at Colebrook, canceled
Groveton at Profile, canceled
Girls Soccer
Harwood 6, North Country 1
Hazen 3, Winooski 1
Missisquoi 2, Danville 0
Stowe 2, Lake Region 1, OT
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, canceled
Littleton at WMR, canceled
Colebrook at Lisbon, canceled
Randolph at Lyndon, canceled
Groveton at Profile, canceled
Field Hockey
Stowe at North Country, ppd. to Oct. 19 at 4
Girls Volleyball
Randolph at St. J, ppd. TBD
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Colby Garey-Wright tossed a pair of TDs, including the go-ahead score to Sam Begin with 49 seconds to go, as St. J rallied past Spaulding 20-14. Garey-Wright also caught a TD pass.
Eighth-grader Natalie Michaud, Madison Bartlett and Macy Molleur all scored as Hazen earned its first win of the season on senior day, 3-1 over Winooski.
Cam Burt netted a penalty kick in the 70th minute to send Woodsville to a 1-0 win over Lin-Wood.
——
SATURDAY
Golf
N.H. Division IV State Championship at Beaver Meadows, ppd. to Sunday, Oct. 25 at Souhegan Woods Golf Course, 11:20
Football
Lyndon at Oxbow, 1
Boys Soccer
Twinfield at Danville, 11
Stowe at Lake Region, 3
Harwood at North Country, 11
XC Running
NVAC Championships at Craftsbury, 8:45
Field Hockey
U-32 at St. J, 11
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at Rice, 11
