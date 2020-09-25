Friday’s Scores/Top Performers And Saturday’s Schedule

FRIDAY
Boys Soccer
Littleton 5, Lin-Wood 0
Profile 2, White Mountains 1
Groveton 4, Colebrook 3
Girls Soccer
Littleton 6, Lin-Wood 0
Profile 4, White Mountains 2
Colebrook 5, Groveton 0
Boys Golf
Littleton 49, Woodsville 40, White Mountains 10 (Blackmount)
Field Hockey
Berlin 2, White Mountains 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Bre Lemay had a hat trick and Hannah Brown scored twice as Littleton routed visiting Lin-Wood 6-0.
Madison McLaren scored three times to lead the Patriots to their first win of the season, 4-2 over White Mountains.
Sam Howe scored three times and added an assist and Sage Smith scored twice and had two assists to lead the Mohawks to a 5-0 win over Groveton.
Spenser Stevens tallied 29 points in the Stableford scoring system (2-under par) to claim medalist honors and guide Littleton to another three-team win at Blackmount.
——
SATURDAY
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at Champlain Valley, 11
Football
North Country at Lyndon, 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.