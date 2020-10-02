Friday’s Scores/Top Performers and Saturday’s Schedule

FRIDAY
Girls Soccer
Harwood 10, Lyndon 0
BFA-Fairfax 4, Hazen 2
North Country 1, Stowe 0
Danville 7, Winooski 1
Montpelier 2, Lake Region 0
White Mountains 2, Colebrook 0
Boys Soccer
Colebrook 2, WMR 1
Football
U-32 26, Lyndon 14
Field Hockey
Lyndon 4, U-32 2
North Country 2 Milton 0
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at Burlington, ppd.
Boys Golf
Littleton, WMR, Woodsville at Blackmount, canceled
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Leah Lewis and Clarissa Demers each tallied to lead North Country to its first win of the field hockey season, 2-0 at Milton.
Riann Fortin’s 23-yard strike with 19 minutes left lifted North Country to a 1-0 win over Stowe.
Alyssa Fryman tallied both goals as White Mountains upended Colebrook 2-0.
Delaney Raymond scored a pair of goals as Lyndon field hockey turned back visiting U-32, 4-2.
Autumn Larocque and Ava Marshia each scored a pair of goals in Danville’s road rout at Winooski.
——
SATURDAY
Football
Spaulding at St. J, 3
Field Hockey
Stowe at St. J, 4
Boys Soccer
Harwood at Lyndon, 3
Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 1
St. J at Lake Region, 3:30
Hazen at Danville, 11
Stowe at North Country, 4
Girls Soccer
Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 11
Bass Fishing
N.H. state championship at Lake Winnipesaukee, Moultonborough, 7:30
Vt. state championship at John Guilmette Access Area in South Hero
Girls Golf
N.H. state championship at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands, 7:30
