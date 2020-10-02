Friday’s Scores/Top Performers and Saturday’s Schedule

White Mountains Regional's Alyssa Fryman get a shot off against Colebrook's Allison Herres during the Spartans' 2-0 win on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Fryman scored both goals in the win. (Photo by Arlene Allin)

FRIDAY

Girls Soccer

Harwood 10, Lyndon 0

BFA-Fairfax 4, Hazen 2

North Country 1, Stowe 0

Danville 7, Winooski 1

Montpelier 2, Lake Region 0

White Mountains 2, Colebrook 0

Boys Soccer

Colebrook 2, WMR 1

Football

U-32 26, Lyndon 14

Field Hockey

Lyndon 4, U-32 2

North Country 2 Milton 0

Girls Volleyball

Lyndon at Burlington, ppd.

Boys Golf

Littleton, WMR, Woodsville at Blackmount, canceled

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Leah Lewis and Clarissa Demers each tallied to lead North Country to its first win of the field hockey season, 2-0 at Milton.

Riann Fortin’s 23-yard strike with 19 minutes left lifted North Country to a 1-0 win over Stowe.

Alyssa Fryman tallied both goals as White Mountains upended Colebrook 2-0.

Delaney Raymond scored a pair of goals as Lyndon field hockey turned back visiting U-32, 4-2.

Autumn Larocque and Ava Marshia each scored a pair of goals in Danville’s road rout at Winooski.

——

SATURDAY

Football

Spaulding at St. J, 3

Field Hockey

Stowe at St. J, 4

Boys Soccer

Harwood at Lyndon, 3

Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 1

St. J at Lake Region, 3:30

Hazen at Danville, 11

Stowe at North Country, 4

Girls Soccer

Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 11

Bass Fishing

N.H. state championship at Lake Winnipesaukee, Moultonborough, 7:30

Vt. state championship at John Guilmette Access Area in South Hero

Girls Golf

N.H. state championship at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands, 7:30

